Sudha Murty advocates travelling economy as Narayana Murthy discusses hiring chartered flight on Kapil Sharma show

Sudha Murty discussed her preference for economy class travel over business class during an interview on The Kapil Sharma Show, contrasting with husband Narayana Murthy's wishes.

Livemint
Published11 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty

Interesting snippets of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty's interview from The Kapil Sharma Show have been doing rounds on the internet. In one of the scenes, Sudha Murty shared how her air travel preference as in complete contrast with her husband. 

While speaking at the Kapil Sharma Show, streaming on Netflix, Sudha Murty advocated for travelling in economy class despite his husband Narayana Murthy's requests to travel in business. 

“I spend all money on philanthropy. He’ll tell me to buy business class tickets, but I say, ‘Why? I will reach the same destination, at the same time with an economy ticket too.” Sudha Murty said at the show while emphasising that people should spend only on things which they require.

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsSudha Murty advocates travelling economy as Narayana Murthy discusses hiring chartered flight on Kapil Sharma show

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    821.15
    12:30 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    15.45 (1.92%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.55
    12:30 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2 (-1.36%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    226.95
    12:30 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    4.95 (2.23%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    139.85
    12:30 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.55 (-0.39%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    577.75
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    8.9 (1.56%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.55
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.39%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    730.60
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.45 (-0.33%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,602.30
    12:21 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -385.5 (-0.8%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,548.00
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -221.25 (-7.99%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    436.85
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -37.9 (-7.98%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,900.70
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -155.1 (-7.54%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,942.40
    12:16 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -120.25 (-5.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    Power Finance Corp share price

    484.00
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    34.55 (7.69%)

    Swan Energy share price

    557.75
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.98%)

    Biocon share price

    341.55
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    20.3 (6.32%)

    Endurance Technologies share price

    2,531.30
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    106 (4.37%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.