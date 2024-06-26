Sudha Murty remembers Abdul Kalam calling ‘wrong number’ for her, thought it was for Infosys’ Narayana Murthy

Sudha Murty has recalled receiving a call from APJ Abdul Kalam. She thought it was for her husband, Narayana Murthy.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published12:52 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Friday, June 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Friday, June 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Sudha Murty has recalled receiving a call from APJ Abdul Kalam. She initially thought the call was for her husband, Narayana Murthy, and told the operator the former Indian president had dialled the wrong number.

The Rajya Sabha MP once received a call saying Abdul Kalam wanted to speak with her. She initially thought it was a mistake and suggested the call might be for Narayana Murthy instead. However, the operator confirmed that Abdul Kalam specifically wanted to speak with Mrs. Murty.

Sudha Murty talks about marriage, says '...no perfect life, no perfect couple'

That was when she worriedly wondered why Abdul Kalam had called her. APJ Abdul Kalam then told her he had read her column on the IT divide, praised it as fantastic and mentioned he read it whenever it was published.

In one of her columns, Murty recounted going to buy fruits for Rs100. Later, one of her students bought the same quantity from the same shopkeeper for 200. When Murty asked why there was a difference, the shopkeeper explained, "You’re a school teacher, you don’t understand. She is an IT person who works for Infosys; 200 is for that."

Sudha Murty reveals how ₹10,000 'gamble' created Infosys

Abdul Kalam praised the humour in that column by Murty. The Missile Man of India told the author he had laughed a lot while reading it.

Sudha Murty as Rajya Sabha MP

President Droupadi Murmu earlier nominated Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nomination on March 8.

Sudha Murty hails 'big Women's Day gift' upon her nomination to Rajya Sabha

"I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy, and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti,' exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure," PM Modi posted on social media.

