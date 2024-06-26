Sudha Murty remembers Abdul Kalam calling ‘wrong number’ for her, thought it was for Infosys’ Narayana Murthy

Sudha Murty has recalled receiving a call from APJ Abdul Kalam. She initially thought the call was for her husband, Narayana Murthy, and told the operator the former Indian president had dialled the wrong number.

The Rajya Sabha MP once received a call saying Abdul Kalam wanted to speak with her. She initially thought it was a mistake and suggested the call might be for Narayana Murthy instead. However, the operator confirmed that Abdul Kalam specifically wanted to speak with Mrs. Murty.

That was when she worriedly wondered why Abdul Kalam had called her. APJ Abdul Kalam then told her he had read her column on the IT divide, praised it as fantastic and mentioned he read it whenever it was published.

In one of her columns, Murty recounted going to buy fruits for Rs100. Later, one of her students bought the same quantity from the same shopkeeper for ₹200. When Murty asked why there was a difference, the shopkeeper explained, "You’re a school teacher, you don’t understand. She is an IT person who works for Infosys; ₹200 is for that."

Abdul Kalam praised the humour in that column by Murty. The Missile Man of India told the author he had laughed a lot while reading it.

Sudha Murty as Rajya Sabha MP President Droupadi Murmu earlier nominated Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nomination on March 8.