Sudha Murty reveals how ₹10,000 ‘gamble’ created Infosys
Sudha Murty recounted a 1981 argument with her husband NR Narayana Murthy, who wanted to start a software company while she pointed out that they both have stable, well-paying jobs
Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty on Friday shared details about the infamous story of giving ₹10,000 to her husband NR Narayana Murthy to start the IT company Infosys. While speaking at India Today Conclave 2024, Sudha Murty recounted a 1981 argument with her husband, who wanted to start a software company while she pointed out that they both have stable, well-paying jobs.