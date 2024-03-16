Active Stocks
Sudha Murty reveals how ₹10,000 ‘gamble’ created Infosys

Sudha Murty recounted a 1981 argument with her husband NR Narayana Murthy, who wanted to start a software company while she pointed out that they both have stable, well-paying jobs

Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty during the launch of the book 'An Uncommon Love' by author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni in Bengaluru (PTI)Premium
Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty on Friday shared details about the infamous story of giving 10,000 to her husband NR Narayana Murthy to start the IT company Infosys. While speaking at India Today Conclave 2024, Sudha Murty recounted a 1981 argument with her husband, who wanted to start a software company while she pointed out that they both have stable, well-paying jobs.

While revealing her mindset at the time Sudha Murty said that she had 10,250 in her savings and decided to set aside 250, as she was apprehensive because of Narayana Murthy's previously failed venture. She also spoke on how her life drastically changed after NR Narayana Murthy started Infosys. 

“I had 10,250 in my savings. I saved 250 for myself and gave him the rest because he failed in his earlier venture Softronics, so I took a risk," Sudha Murty said. “My life drastically changed when he started Infosys, it was a responsibility, a commitment," she added. 

Sudha Murty took the oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday after being nominated by the President of India. Her husband Narayana Murthy was present during the oath-taking ceremony and expressed pride on the achievement of her wife. "Right from day one, it was very clear that she was superior to me...I did not doubt in my mind about her being truly the ‘better half,’" the Infosys founder said. 

Narayana Murthy reveals his proudest moment 

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife author Sudha Murty have lot of achievements to count, but for the 77-year-old technology leader, the proudest moment was to see his Infosys become India's first company to be listed on Nasdaq, the American stock exchange. While speaking at the India Today Conclave 2024, Narayana Murthy revealed his feelings and shared about the other aspects of Infosys culture.

"When I sat in front of those scorching lights on a high stool in Nasdaq when we became the first Indian company to be listed on Nasdaq. I think that was, in some sense, we were doing something that had not be done at all by an Indian company," Moneycontrol quoted Narayana Murthy as saying. 

"I don't know if I have any regrets, because right from day one, we operated as an enlightened democracy. There were certain highly daring things that we didn't do. We could have done them if we didn't operate like a true democracy. So to some extent, maybe our growth was somewhat less than what we could have achieved. It's not a regret, but it's one," he added. 

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Published: 16 Mar 2024, 02:31 PM IST
