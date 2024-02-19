Nothing Phone CEO Carl Pei, who is set to launch " Nothing Phone 2a" in India next month has shared a witty piece of advice for Tesla CEO Elon Musk on how he could open a factory in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Carl Pei Yu, a Chinese-Swedish entrepreneur, has suggested Musk change his username to "Elon Bhai" on the X platform in order to build a Tesla factory in India.

Pie himself has changed his X username to 'Carl Bhai'.

"Elon Musk did you really think you could build a Tesla factory in India without changing your username to Elon Bhai?" Carl Pie wrote.

Responding to Pie's tweet, a user commented, "You are the Bhai, he will be the Mamu".

Another user wrote, "Depends on the location as well. If Gujarat then Elon Bhai, If Maharashtra then Elon Bhau, If Telangana then Elon Gaaru, If Haryana then Elon Tau, If Punjab then Elon Paaji, If Tamil Nadu then Elon Anna, If West Bengal then Elon Dada".

"Elon Dada would suit him well!" a user commented.

One user suggested the "Elon Kaka" username.

The username suggestions for Elon Musk went on.

According to the latest report by The Economic Times, Elon Musk-led Tesla is on the verge of entering the Indian market and the government is finalising a policy to extend concessional import duties on electric cars exceeding ₹30 lakh for 2-3 years.

At present, India imposes a 100% import duty on cars with a value of more than ₹33 lakh and 60% for cars below that range. Tesla has expressed its willingness to invest up to $2 billion in India if the government slashes import duty of 15% on foreign EVs during the initial years of operations.

The business daily said that the government is mulling reducing the import duties temporarily based on bank guarantees.

Last month, during the Gujarat Vibrant Summit, reports emerged that the Tesla factory would be open in the western state itself. The negotiation for the establishment of the first manufacturing unit of the EV maker in India has reached its final leg and is likely to conclude soon, a media report said.



