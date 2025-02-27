Unbelievable. Mentalist Suhani Shah reveals Australian TV host’s crush’s name, iPhone passcode on air, stuns everyone

One digit, two letters of a person's name - that's all it took Indian mentalist Suhani Shah to read the minds of the Australian news show The Project's hosts Waleed Aly and Georgie Tunny, leaving everyone stunned.

In one of the episodes of The Project, Suhani Shah guessed the passcode of Waleed Aly's iPhone, and Georgie Tunny's crush. And guess what? It was barely a matter of two minutes, till Suhani read the TV hosts minds correctly, and revealed the answers on air.

Suhani Shah reveals Georgie Tunny's crush “Can you think of your crush’s name?" Suhani Shah asked Georgie in one of the episodes, to which Georgie said she was already engaged.

“You can still have a crush, I mean, think of somebody that you like, not your immediate family member, not your fiance, but a person that you like," Suhani added further, asking the journalist, “Is there any way possible I can know this name?"

Although Georgie Tunny says it's impossible, Suhani asks Georgie to close her eyes and think of the person’s name.

“There are two words in your mind right now," Suhani tells the journalist, to which she agrees. “Can you cancel off the second word, I think it’s the name and the surname, let’s get into the name first… just the first name," the mentalist says.

Following a series of questions, Suhani Shah guesses the name, and asks Georgie Tunny to close her eyes. Suhani Shah writes the name on a piece of paper and reveals it to the panelists, leaving Tunny, and everyone else on the show stunned.

Suhani Shah guesses phone passcode Suhani Shah's prowess does not stop right there. After guessing Georgie Tunny's crush, Suhani asks another host Waleed Aly to guess just one digit. Thereafter, she reveals the full passcode of Waleed's iPhone.

More about Suhani Shah Going by Suhani Shah's LinkedIn profile, the Indian mentalist has given over 500 performances till date. Shah, who calls herself ‘the professional secret keeper,’ had also appeared on the sets of Indian Idol.

Suhani Shah shared a snippet of the show on her X account, stating that prominent singer Himesh Reshammiya refused to believe in her capabilities first, who she eventually proved wrong.