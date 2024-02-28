YouTuber Anisha Dixit caught on camera a new SCAM that has reportedly been doing rounds- app cab drivers targeting passengers using the ride to possibly extort large amount of money. A video posted by famous YouTuber Anisha Dixit of the Ola driver has sparked outrage online, leading to the app cab aggregator later calling up the YouTuber assuring that the driver has been fired. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's what happened

Anisha Dixit put up a video where she shares snippets taken from the rear seat of the cab. The driver of the Ola cab, wearing a powder blue shirt and a black mask is seen crying and stating he would commit suicide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anisha describes how an Ola driver she booked from Bandra began crying uncontrollably as soon as she entered the car.

The driver claimed to have recently lost his father and been robbed, repeatedly expressing suicidal thoughts throughout the ride. Despite attempts to console him, his erratic behavior caused Anisha discomfort and suspicion.

When Anisha requested a brief stop for an urgent call, the driver sped away, prompting her to believe it might be a scam to extort money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She shared the video on Instagram suspecting it to be a new method used by unscrupulous drivers. “I was not sure if I should Post this Online, but i thought this might be a NEW SCAM going around. It really made me feel uncomfortable and if this really is a SCAM to get a big amount of money out of Passengers then its Very Important that I share this and make people aware about this new scam," she wrote.

Following Anisha Dixit's post on the alleged new SCAM, others shared similar encounters with the same driver, suggesting a potentially recurring pattern. Several influencers and content creators also reported similar experiences.

Several influencers also commented on the post and said they had faced the same Ola driver. One of them was Radhika Bangia. “I gave 8k to this guy!!! 😢 I recognise his voice! He wasn’t loud or anything. He was very subtly crying to himself when I asked him if he’s okay..he told me his son has an operation the next day and he’s been driving for 2 days straight to collect the money! He’s a good actor! I got SCAMMED.. NOOOO" Bangia wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This led to netizens sarcastically commenting “How has this incident happened with 60% of the influencers already".

“Saare influencers ko same cab wala mil rha hai" wrote another.

After the video went viral, Anisha Dixit received a call from Ola, who assured her that the driver had been fired. She further revealed in a follow-up video that the driver had faced multiple complaints since 2021, suggesting the "scam" may have been ongoing for an extended period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident has sparked online anger, with many criticizing the driver's behavior and calling for stricter measures from Ola to prevent similar occurrences. The incident also raises concerns about the safety and security of passengers using ride-hailing services.

