Suits LA trailer: Will Meghan Markle return to acting? Popular TV show comes back after 6 years

As ‘Suits’ gears up for its return after six years, fans wonder if Meghan Markle will return to acting with this new spin-off ‘Suits: LA’ to her famous show.

The first trailer released for this high-stakes drama, set to premiere on NBC on February 23 this year, offers a fresh new sun-soaked Los Angeles vibe to show.

Suits LA, the brand-new spin-off of the show starring Stephen Amell as Ted Black, is all set to bring the legal drama to the West Coast. This fresh chapter promises to deliver sharp suits, sharper wit, and enough courtroom chaos to keep fans hooked.

Will Meghan Markle make a return? Although there has been a buzz on social media about Meghan Markle's return to acting with the show Suits LA, the trailer did not show her.

Officially, Meghan's return to the show has not been confirmed, and there has been no update about the possibility of her cameo appearance.

Meghan Markle's Rachel got a ‘happy ending’ Meghan Markle's character, Rachel Zane, got her a happy ending in Suits. Rachel, a paralegal who later becomes a lawyer in the show, marries Mike Ross (played by Patrick J Adams) in a heartfelt wedding during Season 7.

Shortly after their wedding, Rachel and Mike leave the law firm and move to Seattle to start a new life. They accept an offer to run a legal clinic focused on helping underserved clients.

This departure allowed the show to write off Meghan Markle and Patrick J Adams from the series when Markle left to marry Prince Harry and step away from acting.

Their exit was seamless and well-received by fans, as it tied up their storylines satisfactorily.

Suits LA: Plot According to the show's official description, Ted Black's firm is at a crisis point, and to survive, he will have to embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. “Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.”

The show's description added that events from years ago would also slowly unravel to reveal all that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

It was previously confirmed that the show takes place in the same universe as the original series, which had nine seasons from 2011 to 2019.

Watch the trailer of Suits LA here:

Suits LA cast: Other cast members include Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Troy Winbush, Victoria Justice and original star Gabriel Macht back as Harvey Spencer.

About Suits LA Suits creator Aaron Korsh wrote and executive produced this spin-off alongside David Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein under Hypnotic. Victoria Mahoney has directed the pilot and also serves as an executive producer.