‘Sundar is his name’: Donald Trump calls Pichai a ‘monster’; Google CEO has a witty comeback

US President Donald Trump’s unusual description of Google CEO Sundar Pichai as a “monster” has drawn attention after a video of the exchange surfaced online.

The interaction took place during a White House meeting on Tuesday involving some of the biggest names in the global technology industry, with discussions centred on the development of frontier artificial intelligence.

What did Trump say about Sundar Pichai? During an interaction with reporters, Trump turned to Pichai and asked, “Sundar, you want to say something?”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Donald Trump call Google CEO Sundar Pichai during the White House meeting? ⌵ Donald Trump referred to Sundar Pichai as a 'monster' during a White House meeting with technology executives. 2 How did Sundar Pichai respond to Trump's 'monster' comment? ⌵ Sundar Pichai responded with humor, jokingly saying, 'Hopefully a better tagline than I’m a monster!' which prompted laughter in the room. 3 What was the purpose of the White House meeting involving Trump and technology executives? ⌵ The meeting aimed to discuss responsibilities for technology companies in developing frontier artificial intelligence and included prominent tech leaders from major companies. 4 What are the key commitments made by tech companies in the AI safety pledge signed by Trump? ⌵ The tech companies agreed to implement robust internal controls, partner with independent auditors, and develop safety measures for their AI systems to prevent unintended access or harm. 5 Why has Trump reframed the terminology from 'artificial intelligence' to 'super intelligence'? ⌵ Trump's administration has replaced 'artificial intelligence' with 'super intelligence' to reflect a reassessed understanding of the technology's capabilities and implications.

As the Google CEO began, “First of all, thanks…”, Trump interrupted him and continued praising him.

“This guy is a monster, and nobody knows him. What a great life! To be a monster and not have to go through this. All you have to know is - SUNDARR! Sundar is his name,” Trump said.

Pichai responded to the unusual description with a joke.

“Hopefully a better tagline than I’m a monster!” Pichai said, prompting laughter from people around them.

Watch the video here:

Social media reacts to Trump’s ‘monster’ comment The exchange quickly drew reactions on social media, with users commenting on Trump's choice of words and the reactions of those present.

One user wrote, "Another signature trump backhanded compliment lol"

Another user wrote, “wow zoom into all of the background people’s faces and watch each time he starts saying Sundar is a monster. Each face tells an interesting story.”

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A third user wrote, "BUAHHAHA nobody knows him. Because Trump doesn't know him, so he assumes no one else does,"

Sundar Pichai, Zuckerberg, Musk among tech leaders at White House The exchange came during a White House meeting convened by Trump to discuss responsibilities for technology companies developing frontier AI.

The meeting brought together several prominent technology executives, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Greg Brockman of OpenAI, Elon Musk, CEO of xAI, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The discussions also focused on “Super-Intelligence”, a new term referenced in the context of the development of increasingly advanced AI systems.