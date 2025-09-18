Sundar Pichai beams as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says he’s ‘blown away’ by Google’s Nano Banana

Google CEO Sundar Pichai reacted on X to express his delight at learning that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is a fan of Google Gemini’s latest AI tool, Nano Banana.

At a recent event, Huang, known for his signature leather jacket, praised the new image generator, saying it left him “blown away.” His praise carries weight, given that Nvidia's GPUs power the computing behind most of today’s leading AI models.

The tool has already gained massive attention across social media.

What did Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang say? "How could anyone not love Nano Banana? I mean, Nano Banana—how good is that?" he said, as reported by Wired. Huang added, “Tell me it’s not true! It’s so good.” He then shared, “I was just talking to Demis [Hassabis, CEO of DeepMind] yesterday and I said, ‘How about that Nano Banana! How good is that?”

Sundar Pichai responded to a post on X by Nicole Brichtova, a Google DeepMind employee, who shared her excitement about Jensen Huang’s praise for Nano Banana. “Jensen Huang being a Nano Banana fan made my day,” Brichtova wrote — a sentiment that Pichai acknowledged with appreciation.

Pichai tweeted her post and wrote, “Mine too.”

Google launched the Nano Banana model late last month, and it has been steadily gaining momentum.

According to Josh Woodward, Vice President of Google Labs and Google Gemini, the model has already been used to generate over 300 million images.

Despite a crowded field of AI image generators, Gemini Nano Banana has quickly emerged as a favourite among users, thanks to its impressive speed and ability to maintain subject consistency across different prompts.

This means users can transform their photos into 3D figurines or stylised portraits without the final result appearing random or distorted, largely due to Nano Banana’s ability to preserve facial textures and visual coherence.

Also Read: Meta launches new smart glasses with built-built-in screen: Check price, specifications and other details here

​How to use Nano Banana to generate viral Instagram-style portraits? ​- Open the Gemini app or website. Alternatively, you can also open Google's AI Studio to generate images.

​- Make sure you are signed in using your Google account.

​- Tap on the Nano Banana icon and upload an image that clearly shows your face.

​- Type in a prompt or use one of the prompts given below.

What does Google say on ownership of AI content? Google’s AI policies emphasise user responsibility.

The company states:“Some of our Services allow you to generate original content. Google won't claim ownership over that content. You acknowledge that Google may generate the same or similar content for others and that we reserve all rights to do so. As required by the API Terms, you'll comply with applicable law in using generated content, which may require the provision of attribution to your users when returned as part of an API call. Use discretion before relying on generated content, including code. You're responsible for your use of generated content, and for the use of that content by anyone you share it with.”