Sundar Pichai, Ranbir Kapoor, Vikas Khanna among Indians in TIME 100 Most Influential List: Check full list

Prominent Indian personalities including Sundar Pichai, Ranbir Kapoor and Vikas Khanna have been featured in TIME magazine’s 2026 list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The annual TIME100 list, released on Wednesday, honours individuals across sectors such as entertainment, technology, finance, sports, activism and academia for their global influence.

Sundar Pichai’s Role In Expanding AI Access

TIME highlighted Sundar Pichai’s leadership in bringing artificial intelligence to a wider global audience. Since becoming CEO of Google in 2015, he has overseen the translation of the company’s research into products used by billions.

The feature noted that after the launch of ChatGPT in 2022 raised questions about Google’s position in the AI space, Pichai responded by restructuring key teams. The company merged Google Brain and DeepMind to develop Gemini, which has since been integrated across major platforms including Search, Android, Chrome and Google Cloud.

Under his leadership, Google has also introduced several AI-focused tools such as Google AI Studio, Notebook LM and Gemini CLI, expanding its portfolio beyond core advertising products.

According to TIME, Google continues to remain a major force in artificial intelligence, with its systems influencing how information is created and consumed globally.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Entry Penned By Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote Ranbir Kapoor’s profile, describing him as an artist known for understated yet impactful performances.

“There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter,” Khurrana wrote.

He added that Kapoor’s work goes beyond conventional measures of success.

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“In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalises. He shows our culture through quiet restraint,” he said, noting that the actor represents an evolving India and connects with audiences globally.

Ranbir Kapoor has not yet reacted publicly to the recognition.

Vikas Khanna Calls It A Proud Moment

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna also shared his reaction, calling the recognition significant.

“Being on the 2026 TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world is a matter of immense pride for me,” Khanna said.

He credited his family for their support, adding, “I owe this recognition to my grandmother, mother, and sister. It is their sacrifices, blessings, and guidance that have helped me reach where I am today.”

Khanna described the honour as a reflection of India’s culinary heritage gaining global appreciation.

“This achievement is a victory for India and our culinary legacy that is appreciated by people across the world,” he said.

Global Names Across Fields

The TIME100 list also includes global figures such as Ralph Lauren, Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Mark Kelly and Hilary Knight, among others.