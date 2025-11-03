Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Aravind Srinivas celebrate Team India's win—What did the Indian-origin tech leaders say?

The maiden Women's World Cup 2025 win on 2 November drew reactions from legendary business leaders of Indian origin. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India beat South Africa by 52 runs to claim historic first ICC World Cup title.

Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma emerged as the stars of the night. Yesterday's match surprised cricket enthusiasts with Deepti Sharma's five-wicket haul. Hidden gem Shafali Verma knocked 87 off 78 balls and also took two wickets in seven overs. Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella and several other business leaders commended the performance of Women in Blue and flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai remarked that this achievement is inspiring generations and revived 1983 and 2011 memories in which Men In Blue registered decisive victory. In a post on X, he wrote, “That was a nail biting women's world cup cricket final, memories of 1983 and 2011 indeed. Congrats to team India, am sure will inspire a whole generation. Great tournament from South Africa too!”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called Women in Blue “World Champions” and acknoledged their landmark achievement in a post on X. He wrote, “Women in Blue = World Champions! 🏆🇮🇳 Respect to 🇿🇦 South Africa for making their first-ever final 👏 A truly historic day for women’s cricket—new chapters written, barriers broken, legends born.”

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas also reacted to the glorious victory against South Africa. In a post on X, he stated, “Historic win for India’s Women Cricket team🇮🇳 🏏”

Anand Mahindra in his congratulatory message said, “They didn’t just lift the trophy. They lifted the game of Women’s cricket itself. And while doing so, inspired whole new generations of young Indian champions. Thank you for the enormous pride tonight!!”

Congratulating team India, Harsh Goenka in a post on X stated, “India creates history! 💙What a night of heart, fight and glory! Tears, triumph and pure magic- our women lift the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025! 🏆You made a billion dreams come true. Harman. Jemimah. Shefali. Deepti. India. Champions Forever!”

Shark Tank investor and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal stated, “First time hearing fireworks on India women’s team victory. This is a great sign for the sport and women of our country. Congrats @BCCIWomen, India & esp the women of India 🇮🇳🤗.”