Sundar Pichai shares Diwali wishes, says 'this is the only way we serve the barfi'

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared a sweet note for his followers on Instagram to extend his warm Diwali wishes, wittily linking the Google logo with the traditional sweet barfi.

“Obviously this is the only way we serve the barfi in my house,” Sundar Pichai wrote. In the following line, he added, “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali filled with light, joy, and your favorite festive treats (Google themed or otherwise!).”

Sundar Pichai's post

He concluded the Instagram post with a festive-spirited picture. The picture shows a plate filled with barfi. However, the interesting visual element is that the barfies are of different colours — red, yellow, green and blue, and are arranged in a way to replicate the Google logo. The picture also shows rangoli, marigold flowers, and a plate of ladoos and Kaju Katli.