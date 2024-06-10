Sundar Pichai’s birthday: Know Google CEO’s net worth and career growth

As Sundar Pichai celebrates his 52nd birthday, check here to see how his career grew over the years

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published04:49 PM IST
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet Inc
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet Inc(REUTERS)

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, is among the most prominent Indians in American. Born on 10 June 1972, in Tamil Nadu's Madras (Chennai), Pichai has maneuvered the trillion-dollar corporation through the pandemic, followed by mass layoffs, and now the Artificial Intelligence (AI) boom.

Known for being passionate about technology, the Google CEO's parents were the first to cultivate his curiosity; his father, Regunatha Pichai was an electrical engineer at the British conglomerate GEC, while his mother, Lakshmi, wad a stenographer.

Also read: What does Google CEO Sundar Pichai like to eat in India? ’Dosa in Bengaluru, Chole Bhature if it is…’

As Sundar Pichai celebrates his 52nd birthday on Monday, let us check how his career grew over the years:

Pichai was first interviewed at the Googleplex in April Fools' Day in 2004, the same day the company debuted its free email service -- Gmail. Earlier in an interview with Bloomberg, Pichai said he thought Gmail was an infamous clever joke.

Among his earliest accomplishments, the now-CEO began his career working on Google's Toolbar, as a vice president - product management.

Pichai is the one to be credited for Google Chrome; early in his career with the company, he persuaded the co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page that Google needed to create its own browser.

Also read: 'Real success comes from...': Sundar Pichai cites Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots, shares advice for Indian engineers amid AI era

His plans were initially doomed after Microsoft introduced Bing as the new Internet Explorer default search engine in 2006. Pichai played a pivotal role in convincing Google executives to create Google Chrome, the company's own web browser, to mitigate the effects of this initiative.

In 2013, he took the lead in the Android division in part of his ‘substance over overt style’ philosophy.

He is recognized as the mastermind behind Chrome OS, the operating system that powers Google's affordable Chromebook computers.

Also read: India well positioned to leap ahead of developed worlds with AI: Sundar Pichai

Pichai has been regarded as Larry Page's right-hand man as he ascended through the ranks. In late 2014, Page placed Pichai in control of Google's core products.

After demonstrating his capabilities with Chrome and Android, Pichai broadened his portfolio to encompass Google+, Maps, Search, commerce and advertising, as well as infrastructure.

In less than a year, Sundar Pichai was appointed Google's CEO, and in July 2017, he was added to Alphabet's board of directors.

Also read: Sundar Pichai vows action on allegations: OpenAI's Sora model trained on YouTube videos without permission

After two years, Pichai was promoted to Alphabet's CEO, after Sergey Brin and Larry Page announced their resignations.

Sundar Pichai net worth

In an April 2023 regulatory filing, Google disclosed that Pichai's earnings for 2022 amounted to $226 million, mainly from stock awards. With this, he was ranked among the top-paid CEOs in the United States.

Also read: In LinkedIn debut, Google CEO Sundar Pichai offers sneak peek into Google I/O 2024

According to a filing he made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as of February 2024, Pichai held 2.4 million Alphabet shares, of which, he sold 180,000 shares through May 2024. As of mid-May 2024, Sundar Pichai's net worth was at around $390 million.

He also possesses about 600,000 units that are not yet vested.

According to estimates, Pichai's net worth is reputedly above $1.3 billion.

Also read: Google layoffs: It is about taking the time to do it correctly and well, says CEO Sundar Pichai

In 2022, Pichai got $226 million in salary and stock awards in the form of performance-based or restricted stock units (PSUs) or restricted stock units (GSUs).

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsSundar Pichai’s birthday: Know Google CEO’s net worth and career growth

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

180.20
10:29 AM | 10 JUN 2024
1.25 (0.7%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

164.10
10:28 AM | 10 JUN 2024
7.55 (4.82%)

Bharat Electronics

283.35
10:25 AM | 10 JUN 2024
0.25 (0.09%)

GAIL India

208.05
10:28 AM | 10 JUN 2024
-4.55 (-2.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

168.10
10:29 AM | 10 JUN 2024
13.6 (8.8%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

659.50
10:14 AM | 10 JUN 2024
53.09 (8.75%)

The New India Assurance Company

238.80
09:59 AM | 10 JUN 2024
17.75 (8.03%)

Happiest Minds Technologies

908.05
10:15 AM | 10 JUN 2024
67.25 (8%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,998.00359.00
    Chennai
    74,214.00791.00
    Delhi
    73,567.00-431.00
    Kolkata
    74,214.00719.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue