Suniel Shetty, the 63-year-old Bollywood actor, who is celebrating his 42nd anniversary with his wife Mana Shetty, coinciding with the festival of Christmas, shared a heartfelt post on social media.

Celebrating years of marital bliss today, Suniel posted two beautiful heartwarming pictures on Instagram. “Happy 42nd anniversary to us wifey,” the caption to the post reads. Both the images attached to the post are taken from behind and have taken netizens by surprise as they seem to set new relationship goals for couples. The post garnered over 89 thousand likes and many congratulatory comments. Bollywood stars like Arjun Kapoor, Sonu Sood and Rahul Dev reacted to the post.

An imaged attached to the post depicts a delightful scenario - the couple walking hand-in-hand, strolling amidst nature's bountiful greenery. Capturing the essence of their enduring relationship, the second photo shows the two climbing stairs, symbolic of leading life together and overcoming obstacles that come their way.

The couple tied the knot on December 25 in the year 1991 after a long courtship. Social media was abuzz soon after the touching pictures surfaced, radiating love and togetherness.

The couple have two children - daughter Athiya, who born a year after their marriage, and son Ahan, who was born in 1996.

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Athiya marked the occasion by dropping an affectionate throwback photo from their engagement. Athiya's Instagram Stories shows the couple wearing garlands as her mother Mana places a ring on her husband's finger. Athiya has always been vocal about her admiration for her parents.

The caption to the post states, "My definition of love. Happy Anniversary!"

Suniel Shetty's 42nd anniversary

Their enduring relationship and mutual respect have made them one of the most beloved couples in the entertainment industry.

Suniel Shetty's upcoming projects Suniel Shetty's upcoming projects, include 'The Legend of Somnath' and 'Welcome 3'. Speaking about his upcoming work, the Bollywood star said, "In the coming months, I will be seen in The Legend of Somnath. I am quite excited about it. The film has already been made... only some VFX work is pending. I also have Welcome to the Jungle and a show Nanda Devi with Lionsgate," reported ANI.