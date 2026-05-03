Sunil Narine becomes first overseas bowler to complete 200 wickets in IPL; enters elite list headed by Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine made history during the IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Sunday, as he became the first overseas player to pick 200 IPL wickets.

Sunil Narine has played only for KKR throughout his IPL career, and becomes the only player to achieve the feat with one single franchise.

Narine achieved the feat after he dismissed SRH's Salil Arora in the 16th over of the innings.

Currently, Yuzvendra Chahal is the all-time leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 228 wickets. Narine is third in the list with 201 scalps.

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After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad were bowled out for 165 in 19 overs.

The West Indian cricketer finished with figures of 2/31 from four overs. After cleaning up Salil Arora, Narine got rid of Ishan Kishan in the 17th over. Kishan was caught by Anukul Roy at long-off.

Top five leading wicket-takers in IPL (All-time)

Player (Teams) Matches BBI Average Economy rate Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal (MI/PBKS/RCB/RR) 182 5/40 23.12 8.02 228 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (PWI/RCB/SRH) 199 5/19 26.40 7.68 215 Sunil Narine (KKR) 197 5/19 25.53 6.79 201 Piyush Chawla (CSK/KKR/KXIP/MI) 192 4/17 26.60 7.96 192 R Ashwin (CSK/DC/KXIP/RPS/RR) 221 4/34 30.22 7.20 187

The 37-year-old has taken nine wickets from eight matches so far in the ongoing IPL season.

Narine has been an instrumental figure for KKR, and played crucial contributions in their IPL title wins in 2012, 2014 and 2024. He was also adjudged as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2012 and 2018.

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KKR's forgettable IPL 2026 season Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have endured a disappointing IPL 2026 season and are in eighth place with five points from eight matches. KKR began the season with five losses in six matches, with one match being washed out due to rain.

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The Ajinkya Rahane-led side are currently on a two-match unbeaten streak, but their chances of making the IPL playoffs look very slim, with other teams picking up their pace.