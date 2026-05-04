‘Sunil Narine, my friend…’: Shah Rukh Khan posts heartwarming message as KKR bowler joins elite IPL club

On 3 May, Sunil Narine became the first overseas bowler to take 200 IPL wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders’ mystery spinner from the West Indies achieved the milestone during Match 45. The historic moment came against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan has posted a detailed congratulatory message for Narine.

“Sunil, my friend… here’s to 15 seasons… over 200 wickets… 3 titles and many more with the KKR franchise around the globe!!! You are a magician and we love you like our own family. Big hug for today and always… Be healthy and keep smiling!” SRK wrote.

Social media reacted generously.

“Sunil Narine isn’t just a player…he’s the heartbeat of KKR,” said one user.

“What MS Dhoni is for CSK, What Virat Kohli is for RCB, What Rohit Sharma is for MI, That is what Sunil Narine is for KKR,” wrote another user.

One user posted, “When Shah Rukh Khan calls you friend, trophies become secondary, you’ve already won life.”

“We are witnessing the greatest ever to have played in the IPL. Not Bumrah, not Rabada, not Rashid.. but it's Sunil Narine, did everything for KKR,” came from another.

“SRK bhai, no matter how good a post you put up, Sunil Narine won't laugh,” another user commented.

Sunil Narine’s achievement Sunil Narine’s 200th victim was Salil Arora, clean bowled in the 15th over. By the match's end, Narine's total had risen to 201 wickets.

He took those wickets across 197 IPL matches in total. His figures on the night were 2/31 from 4 overs. KKR won the match comfortably by 7 wickets.

Narine's achievement set several records simultaneously. He is the only player to take 200 wickets for one franchise. That franchise is the Kolkata Knight Riders, his only IPL team.

He joins just Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 200-wicket club. Among that elite group, Narine holds the best economy rate at 6.79.

KKR in IPL 2026 KKR's season in the IPL 2026 has been a tale of two contrasting halves. They failed to win any of their first 6 matches. A remarkable comeback followed with 3 consecutive victories. They now sit 8th on the table with 7 points from 9 matches. Their current record stands at 3 wins, 5 losses and 1 no result.

A Super Over thriller against LSG on 26 April kick-started their resurgence. Their first points came via a washout against PBKS on April 6.