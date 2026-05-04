‘Sunil Narine, my friend…’: Shah Rukh Khan posts heartwarming message as KKR bowler joins elite IPL club

On 3 May, Sunil Narine became the first overseas bowler to take 200 IPL wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders’ mystery spinner from the West Indies achieved the milestone during Match 45. The historic moment came against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan has posted a detailed congratulatory message for Narine.

“Sunil, my friend… here’s to 15 seasons… over 200 wickets… 3 titles and many more with the KKR franchise around the globe!!! You are a magician and we love you like our own family. Big hug for today and always… Be healthy and keep smiling!” SRK wrote.

Social media reacted generously.

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“Sunil Narine isn’t just a player…he’s the heartbeat of KKR,” said one user.

“What MS Dhoni is for CSK, What Virat Kohli is for RCB, What Rohit Sharma is for MI, That is what Sunil Narine is for KKR,” wrote another user.

One user posted, “When Shah Rukh Khan calls you friend, trophies become secondary, you’ve already won life.”

“We are witnessing the greatest ever to have played in the IPL. Not Bumrah, not Rabada, not Rashid.. but it's Sunil Narine, did everything for KKR,” came from another.

“SRK bhai, no matter how good a post you put up, Sunil Narine won't laugh,” another user commented.

Sunil Narine’s achievement Sunil Narine’s 200th victim was Salil Arora, clean bowled in the 15th over. By the match's end, Narine's total had risen to 201 wickets.

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He took those wickets across 197 IPL matches in total. His figures on the night were 2/31 from 4 overs. KKR won the match comfortably by 7 wickets.

Narine's achievement set several records simultaneously. He is the only player to take 200 wickets for one franchise. That franchise is the Kolkata Knight Riders, his only IPL team.

He joins just Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 200-wicket club. Among that elite group, Narine holds the best economy rate at 6.79.

KKR in IPL 2026 KKR's season in the IPL 2026 has been a tale of two contrasting halves. They failed to win any of their first 6 matches. A remarkable comeback followed with 3 consecutive victories. They now sit 8th on the table with 7 points from 9 matches. Their current record stands at 3 wins, 5 losses and 1 no result.

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A Super Over thriller against LSG on 26 April kick-started their resurgence. Their first points came via a washout against PBKS on April 6.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi leads the batting charts with 268 runs in 9 innings. Rinku Singh averages an impressive 59.25 with 237 runs this season. In the SRH vs KKR encounter, Varun Chakravarthy took a 3-wicket haul that triggered Hyderabad’s collapse.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.