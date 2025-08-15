Sunita Ahuja and her ‘Dilip’ launch YouTube vlog; Farah Khan's fans say, 'Don't copy her...'

Sunita Ahuja, the wife of actor Govinda, has always managed to stay in the news despite never having acted. However, on August 14, in her first attempt to appear on screen, Sunita launched a new vlog channel.

Thanks to her popularity, Sunita Ahuja's channel has amassed nearly 50,000 (49.3K) subscribers in almost 24 hours.

She titled the first vlog on her channel “Aab Mein Paise Chapugi (Now, I will mint some money).”

However, viewers were quick to notice her inspiration from filmmaker Farah Khan, who releases weekly vlogs with her cook Dilip.

Like Farah, Sunita, too, featured her own ‘Dilip,’ called Mukesh, on her vlog. Mukesh is reportedly a member of her staff and accompanies her to a distant mandir, where she prays for Govinda.

“Biwi No 1 aab aa chuki hai youtube channel par. Please, Jake dekho mere YouTube video link in bio like karo, share karo, subscribe kardoo, and comment me batao kaisa laga aapko,” she wrote on Instagram.

Watch Sunita Ahuja's debut vlog here:

Here's how netizens acted: Sunita Ahuja's vlog got over 6.7 lakh views in 24 hours, but Farah Khan fans couldn't help but feel that she was copying her in every way.

“Yeh Farah Khan ki sasti copy banne ki koshish kar rahi hai,” a fan said.

Another added, “Ma'am, please don't copy Farah Khan. It doesn't look nice on you, at least.”

However, a lot of viewers thought that Sunita and Farah must collaborate.

“From Farah Khan Mam's story. Se direct Sunita Mam apke YouTube Tak ka safar maza aagaya,” said a social media user.

Another added, “Farah Khan, Archana mam now Sunita mam so happy to see you on YouTube aur pheli video m hi Mahadev ji or Mata Rani ke darshan kra diye. Bike vala scene is so hilarious. She is so pyaari.”