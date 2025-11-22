Karisma Kapoor's daughter pays ₹95 lakh per semester as college tuition fee — Where does Samaira Kapoor study?

Amid the messy legal dispute between late Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur, and his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor and her kids Samaira and Kiaan Raj, the education background of the children has gained focus.

During the hearing of the legal dispute case between the two parties, legal representatives of Karisma Kapoor alleged that Sunjay Kapur's estate managers had failed to settle the college fees of Samaira.

In response, Priya Kapur filed a reply at the Delhi High Court saying that the payments had been made. Priya's legal counsel submitted that the pending semester fees had already been cleared, presenting the official fee receipts to the court.

The lawyer also submitted that the subsequent payment cycle would arise only in December, contesting the claims of Karisma Kapoor and her legal team.

₹ 95 lakh fees per semester During the most recent hearing at the Delhi High Court, Priya Kapur's advocate presented the documentation confirming that Samaira's tuition fee had been fully paid.

According to reports citing the documentation, Samaira Kapoor's tuition fee per academic term came at about a whopping ₹95 lakh.

Earlier, Priya Kapur told the high court that it was a "healthy tradition" for a husband to give all his assets to his wife and refuted the claim of Karisma's children that their father's alleged will had surfaced under suspicious circumstances.

Karisma Kapoor's children are seeking partition of the ₹30,000 crore estate of Sunjay Kapur, rendition of accounts, and a permanent injunction against Priya Kapur and other family members.

Where does Samaira Kapoor study? As per the details available on the LinkedIn page of Samaira Kapoor, the 22-year-old completed her schooling at the American School of Bombay. Thereafter, she moved to the United States to pursue her higher studies at the Tufts University in 2023. Her course will be completed in 2027.

It is not mentioned in her LinkedIn bio which subject Samaira is majoring in.

Tufts University is a world-class private research university in Massachusetts in the US. It provides 198 graduate and certificate programs. The university was established in 1852 and has four branches across the country.

Celebrity kids who have studied in the US Samaira Kapoor (Karisma Kapoor’s daughter) — Tufts University

Jhanvi Kapoor (Sridevi–Boney Kapoor) — Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute

Sara Ali Khan (Saif Ali Khan–Amrita Singh) — Columbia University

Aryan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) — USC School of Cinematic Arts

Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) — NYU Tisch School of the Arts