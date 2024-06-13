Actor Sunny Deol on Thursday took to the social media platform Instagram to announce the sequel of his 1997 blockbuster film Border. The JP Dutta-directed film depicted the story of an Army unit on India's western border before and during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Sunny Deol, who donned the role of the commanding officer of the unit, was praised for his action and powerful presence on the screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, Hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai (27 years ago, a soldier made a promise that he would return. To fulfil that promise, and to salute the soil of India, he is returning)," Sunny Deol captioned his post on Instagram.

Sunny Deol has called Border 2 "India's biggest war film" in the announcement video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The release date of Border 2 has not been announced yet, but Sunny Deol mentioned the names of the people behind the movie. Anurag Singh is the director of Border 2, and the film will be produced by produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta. Anurag Singh is known for popular films like Dil Bole Hadippa, Jatt & Juliet, Punjab 1984, and Kesari.

As per some reports, young actor Ayushmann Khurrana could be a part of Border 2, but his name is not announced yet.

Border 2's announcement came after the stunning success of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny Deol fans thronged the theaters to catch a glimpse of nostalgia, and Gadar 2 became one of the biggest films of the year, grossing over ₹600 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How internet reacted The users across social media platform expressed excitement over the announcement of Border 2. “I'm so happy & excited because my childhood is back," one user said. “Sare Jahan Se Acha Hindustan Hamra Cant wait for this epic movie," another one said. “Gadar 2 ke Baad Border 2 Deshbhakti at peak," a third one said.

