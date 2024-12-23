Sunny Leone's name uncovers fraud in Chhattisgarh's ₹1,000 women scheme

In a surprising turn of events, a preliminary investigation has revealed that a fraudulent entry under the Chhattisgarh government's 'Mahatari Vandan' scheme has listed Bollywood actress and former adult film star Sunny Leone as a beneficiary. The fake beneficiary is called ‘Sunny Leone’, according to Deccan Chronicle report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mahatari Vandan scheme, aimed at empowering women by providing them with a monthly financial incentive of ₹1,000, has been operational for over a year.

One Virendra Joshi has been found to have been transferring the money deposited in the bank account opened in the name of the fake beneficiary to his bank account fraudulently, the DC report informed citing officials in the know. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The preliminary investigation has suggested that the Sunny Leone name has been registered as a beneficiary under the scheme in the ID of the local Anganwadi worker Vedmati Joshi, Deccan Chronicle reported.

An investigation has uncovered that a fraudulent beneficiary, registered under the name of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, has been receiving monthly payments of ₹1,000 from the Chhattisgarh government's 'Mahatari Vandan' scheme since March 2024 till December 2024.

This alarming revelation has prompted authorities to file a First Information Report (FIR) at the Bastar police station, as officials seek to address the misuse of funds intended for women's empowerment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response to this incident, disciplinary actions are set to be taken against the local Anganwadi worker and the supervisor from the women and child development department involved in this case.

The Bastar district collector, Harish S, announced that a fake beneficiary registered under the name of Sunny Leone has been discovered in the village of Talur within the Mahatari Vandan scheme.

He stated that he has instructed the district women and child development department to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. Additionally, he directed authorities to seize the bank account associated with this fraudulent beneficiary and to recover the funds disbursed under the scheme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}