Sunrisers Hyderabad likely to bench record-maker Praful Hinge after just two games in IPL 2026; SRH vs DC playing XIs

Praful Hinge, whose' record-breaking feat on an Indian Premier League (IPL) debut just a few days back grabbed the headlines, might have to warm the bench on Tuesday against Delhi Capitals at home, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Ishan Kishan hinted.

Hinge, who plays for Vidarbha in domestic cricket, made everyone stand and appreciate after he became the first bowler in the history of IPL to take three wickets in the first over of the innings against Rajasthan Royals, dismissing Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag.

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At the coin toss on Tuesday, Kishan spoke about a few changes. “Oh, we have a few changes, like Madhusanka comes and I think Hinge might miss out, but still I'm not sure about it,” said Kishan when asked about the playing combination of Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also mentioned the inclusion of spinner Harsh Dubey.

“And then Harsh Dubey is back in the side because I feel, I think it can be a little slow track and especially we have to keep that spinning option to take the wickets,” added Kishan. However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper didn't open up on the exact reason why Hinge might miss out.

Interestingly, Sunrisers Hyderabad have named three overseas bowlers in the playing XI after being sent to bat first by Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel. Both Hinge and Madushanka are a part of impact sub list with the Sri Lankan to replace one player in the second innings.

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Why Praful Hinge might not play? After his impressive 4/34, Hinge was expensive against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), conceding 60 runs in his four overs at the expense of just one wicket. While his performance can be one of the reasons Hinge was kept out of the playing XI, he might come in the second innings as an impact sub, depending on the match situation.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals playing XIs Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga

SRH vs DC impact subs Delhi Capitals: Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Auqib Nabi

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Sunrisers Hyderabad: Smaran Ravichandran, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in