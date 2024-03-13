Active Stocks
Superhero movie Hanu-Man gets Amit Shah’s approval; Union Home Minister praises Teja Sajja, Prasanth Varma

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Telugu actor Teja Sajja and director Prasanth Varma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who praised their superhero movie Hanu-Man.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met actor Teja Sajja and director Prasanth Varma of Hanu-Man fame (X/@AmitShah)Premium
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met actor Teja Sajja and director Prasanth Varma of Hanu-Man fame (X/@AmitShah)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met actor Teja Sajja and director Prasanth Varma and appreciated them for their successful superhero movie, Hanu-Man.

“The team has done a commendable job of showcasing Bharat's spiritual traditions and the superheroes that have emerged from them. Best wishes to the team for their future projects," posted HM Shah while sharing a couple of photographs with Teja Sajja and Prasanth Varma.

Teja Sajja was quick to respond. “An absolute honour to meet @AmitShah sir. Humbled and thankful for your kind words sir," the Telugu actor wrote.

Prashanth Varma, the director of the Indian superhero movie, wrote, “It was a privilege meeting you sir. Your kind words and encouragement have left a lasting impact on us."

Varma earlier posted that Hanu-Man “OTT streaming date announcement is coming". There has been a massive demand for the movie’s OTT release. The movie earlier successfully completed its 50-day theatrical run.

Hanu-Man OTT release

Fans have been looking forward to watching the movie 'HanuMan' on ZEE5 on March 8. But, there hasn't been any news from ZEE5 about when it will come out. When someone asked ZEE5 online, it said there was no new info and told fans to keep an eye on their official updates.

This might mean the movie's online release is delayed and fans have to wait a bit longer to see it. The movie, starring Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai, has been a blockbuster.

Hanu-Man, as per Sacnilk, has collected 200.32 crore net in India and 56.8 crore overseas. The total collection stands at 293.3 crore worldwide. As per media reports, the movie was made with 40 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 13 Mar 2024, 12:10 PM IST
