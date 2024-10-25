‘Superhuman abilities required’: H-1B Visa renewal nightmare as appointment slots remain elusive

  • The struggle to secure H-1B visa renewals has led to frustration among applicants, especially those needing to travel to India. Social media users expressed their concerns, with one stating, 'It’s like we’re expected to have superhuman abilities to snag a spot before they disappear in seconds!'

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 07:18 PM IST
Many users are calling for systemic reforms and better communication from authorities, emphasizing that the renewal process should not be so stressful. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Many users are calling for systemic reforms and better communication from authorities, emphasizing that the renewal process should not be so stressful. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Securing an H-1B visa renewal has become increasingly difficult for many individuals residing in the United States. Recent discussions on Reddit highlight the ongoing challenges faced by Indian applicants in securing dropbox and in-person appointment slots for visa stamping, especially those needing to travel to India.

As demand for these appointments continues to outpace availability, many individuals are calling for systemic reforms and improved communication from the relevant authorities.

Limited availability of dropbox slots

One Reddit user recounted their experience of searching for H-1B dropbox visa slots for over a month, only to discover that very few options have been released for applicants in India. “The few I’ve seen were for random dates like two days from now—seriously, how is anyone living in the US supposed to make that work?!” the user expressed, sharing their anxiety about upcoming travel plans to India without a secured appointment.

 

Pressure to secure appointments

This frustration is echoed by many others, who describe the process as a frantic race against time. Another user remarked, “It’s like we’re expected to have superhuman abilities to snag a spot before they disappear in seconds!” While acknowledging the high demand, they emphasized that the renewal process should not involve such excessive stress. “We shouldn’t have to go through so much stress just to renew a visa that we’ve already been granted!” the user asserted, calling for greater transparency and a more efficient appointment system.

 

Beyond the scarcity of slots, users are also disheartened by the lack of communication regarding when new appointments might become available.

Another contributor noted that thousands are facing similar difficulties, indicating a collective struggle within the community. “Hopefully more slots will open up, but it’s hard to grab them,” urging others to remain vigilant in their search.

Also Read | Navigating visa challenges: Options for H-1B visa holders facing job termination

In light of these ongoing challenges, one user suggested alternative solutions, having successfully booked an in-person interview slot for December. They recommended that others consider switching from the dropbox option to in-person interviews, which seemed to yield quicker results, offering a potential workaround for those still seeking available slots.

Community response

As frustration mounts, applicants are beginning to discuss how they can collectively raise this issue to higher authorities. Many are advocating for improved transparency in the scheduling process and are demanding changes that would alleviate the burden on those renewing their visas.

 

 

Also Read | How Indian students can get work visas after studying abroad

With the November deadline approaching, pressure is mounting on H-1B visa holders. The community remains hopeful for a resolution that will lead to a smoother, more transparent appointment process, easing the stress and uncertainty currently faced by many applicants.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 07:18 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Superhuman abilities required’: H-1B Visa renewal nightmare as appointment slots remain elusive

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,145.90
    03:41 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    21.4 (1.9%)

    Coforge share price

    7,730.80
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    31.85 (0.41%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,252.95
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -41.35 (-1.8%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.