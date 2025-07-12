Superman Box Office Collection Day 1: James Gunn's movie sees strong opening, beats Jurassic World Rebirth, F1

Superman Box Office Collection Day 1: James Gunn directorial movie made a strong opening at the box office on July 11. The highly anticipated movie rebooting the DC superhero, was released alongside Rajkummar Rao's Maalik and Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Superman Box Office Collection Day 1 The big budget movie raked in ₹6.9 crore net in India on Friday from 3D screenings, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes gave David Corenswet starrer a whopping 82 percent rating based on 336 reviews.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood movie Jurassic World Rebirth did a business of ₹3.04 crore net on Day 8 while Brad Pitt's F1 raked in ₹1.93 crore net on Day 15.

The second reboot of the Superman film series registered 24.96 percent overall English Occupancy on July 11.

Superman Worldwide Box Office Collection As per Deadline report, the movie did a business of $55 million globally. Released in 78 countries, the rebooted Superman brings a message of hope to a cynical world, the director told AP.

Describing the movie, James Gunn said, “Everybody's ironic about everything all the time. And he (Superman) is a good-natured guy who wants to be kind. And when you see the world through Superman's eyes, everyone is beautiful,” AP reported.

Superman budget Made on a budget of ₹1931.75 crore (or $225 million), as per Wall Street Journal report, the movie is produced under the banners produced by Troll Court Entertainment, DC Studios and The Safran Company.

Superman star cast With David Corenswet in the titular role of ‘Superman’, the ensemble cast features Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, and Edi Gathegi in pivotal roles.