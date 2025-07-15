Superman OTT release: Where to watch James Gunn's most awaited superhero movie online

Superman OTT release: James Gunn directorial movie is making waves at the box office since its July 11 premiere. After its impressive theatrical run, the superhero saga will debut of digital screens. Let's find out where can one stream the highly anticipated movie rebooting the DC superhero.

Superman OTT release Cinephiles will be able to enjoy David Corenswet starrer ‘Superman’ from the comfort of their homes on OTT platform HBO Max. The makers have not revealed any release date yet but as is typical of Warner Bros Pictures production movies, ‘Superman’ 2025 may arrive on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) by late August 2025 since Warner Bros' ‘Sinners' hit digital stores six weeks post-release.

Considering the timeline followed by ‘Sinners’ which debuted on HBO Max in around 10 weeks, Superman may stream on HBO Max by early October 2025.

Superman budget According to Wall Street Journal, Superman was made on a budget of ₹1931.75 crore (or $225 million). Based on 336 reviews, review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes gave Superman a staggering 82 percent rating.

Superman cast Backed by Troll Court Entertainment, DC Studios and The Safran Company, the star cast includes Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, and Edi Gathegi in supporting roles.

Superman Box Office Collection Day 4 The big budget movie raked in ₹2.3 crore net in India on Monday from 3D screenings, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. During its 4-day run in theatres, the movie minted ₹28.32 crore net in India. At the global box office, the Hollywood favourite collected $220 million, Deadline reported.

Superman review Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave it a 3.5 star rating and in a post on X stated, “The film is colorful, vibrant, thoroughly entertaining, and has a simple, easy-to-follow story….This Superman is clearly inspired by the actual comic books ,made with kids and families in mind.”