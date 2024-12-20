Superman teaser public review: The first teaser for Superman, directed by James Gunn, has received enthusiastic reviews from fans, who praised its retro aesthetics and emotional tone.

The first teaser trailer for James Gunn's “Superman: The Legacy" just dropped, and netizens say it's “perfect." Scheduled for release on 11 July 2025, the trailer offers a glimpse into this new portrayal of the iconic superhero. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

James Gunn, known for directing the “Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, serves as both writer and director of his unique and artistically distinct addition to the DC Universe.

Fans lauded its 1970s retro vibe, vibrant colours, and emotional depth, and said the “emotional, visually stunning" trailer is packed with childhood charm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Already declaring the DC movie “a masterpiece," fans are hyped about James Gunn's hopeful aesthetics, a heartwarming glimpse of Krypto, and David Corenswet's portrayal.

Watch the teaser trailer here:

Here's how netizens reacted: “This trailer has a 1970s retro vibe with a touch of Christopher Reeve’s Superman. The bright look adds to its nostalgic charm," a user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We can all agree this trailer is perfect," another said.

“I'm tearing up, this trailer relates to me so much!" a user said.

“This movie will destroy the narrative that 'Superman is a boring god who doesn't have any problems'" highlighted a user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The music! I can’t wait to see it!" an excited fan said.

“Krypto was 100% the best part of the Superman trailer!!" a user noted.

“I loved it! It gave away no plot other than Superman is in some serious trouble. The cast already had me hyped. Plus James Gunn hasn't failed us yet and there's no way he's going to let us down now. And I am liking these hopeful aesthetics," another user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I can’t believe how emotional this trailer made me; all the childhood feels-the soaring Superman theme, the bright red & blue( thank you!), cute Clark, the passion with Lois, array of villains - but you had me at : ‘Take me home!’" a fan said.

“Ok. I am on board for a 3 hours Superman movie now!!! LETS GO!!!!!" an excited fan added.

“Just watched the Superman trailer, and WOW! The visuals and tone are great. I’ve been a fan of David Corenswet for years. He’s going to crush it as Superman. Can’t wait for more!" said another user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}