Telugu superstar Prabhas, known for his remarkable roles as 'Mahendra Baahubali' in RS Rajamouli's blockbusters 'Baahubali', may get married soon, as trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan dropped a hint on his microblogging site X profile.

In his cryptic post, Manobala Vijayabalan wrote “Prabhas" and added a wedding and a white bride’s emoji.

Though Vijayabalan did not clarify his post, the question on social media has gained momentum whether Prabhas is going to marry his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty.

Here's trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan post:

Soon after sharing a tweet, it became viral and garnered over 290K view and hundreds of comments.

Here are a few of them: One wrote, "Christian wedding ah."

A second wrote, "I dont think it's about marriage 🤔 It may be any promotional content..."

"Prabhas shooting a marriage scene, that's all," a third user commented.

"It's fake.Don't trust this news..It's part of a movie from RAJASAAB," a fourth commented.

"Finally Marraige aaaa?," wrote a fifth.

A sixth asked, "Is it confirmed?"

A seventh said, "If it is not going to be true your ash will go to hell."

Earlier in 2024, too, rumours of Prabhas’ marriage went viral on social media when Vijayabalan posted a cryptic message hinting at ‘someone special’.

But later, Prabhas dismissed the rumours during a Kalki 2898 AD event in Hyderabad and said, as quoted by News18, "I am not getting married soon because I don’t want to hurt the feelings of my female fans."

Dating Kriti Sanon! In 2023, rumours spread that Prabhas was dating his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon. But Kriti later issued a statement and dismissed their dating rumours. "It's neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours," she said.