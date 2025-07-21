Supper clubs: These Indians are earning up to ₹6 lakh a month hosting intimate dinners at home

Imagine turning your dining table into a money-making machine, serving food to strangers, sharing stories, and walking away with lakhs every month. That’s exactly what a growing number of Indians are doing, thanks to the supper club trend that’s heating up cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurgaon.

No big kitchens. No expensive leases. Just good food, warm vibes, and a killer Instagram game.

The New Way To Dine Supper clubs are intimate dining experiences hosted in private homes, where 6–14 strangers gather to eat, talk, and connect over curated menus. Think of it as dinner party meets pop-up restaurant—with a personal touch that restaurants can’t match.

And yes, people are paying a premium for it.

Meet The Home Chefs Making Bank Take Bengaluru couple Aditya Ramakrishnan and Dongli Zhang. From the comfort of their cosy home, they serve up a 7-course Sichuan meal under the name Ma La Kitchen Supper Club.

The best part? Their supper club reportedly earns them up to ₹6 lakh a month: no restaurant, no investors, just passion and a great palate.

In Gurgaon, Archit Agarwal and Natasha Ratti Kapoor turned a simple Instagram idea into The LOST Table, one of the fastest-selling supper clubs around.

What Is a Supper Club? Born in Hollywood during the 1930s, supper clubs were once hubs for music, food, and conversation.

Now, they’re back; except instead of smoky lounges, you’re entering a stranger’s apartment for dinner, you’ll talk about for weeks.

Post-pandemic, people aren’t just craving food—they’re craving connection. And supper clubs are delivering both.

Why is it going viral? No two menus are alike- You might get Kashmiri rogan josh one week and Korean BBQ tacos the next.

It’s not just food, it’s theatre- Hosts often share the stories behind the dishes, their culture, or even the playlist.

Secret locations, limited seats- Bookings usually happen via Instagram or WhatsApp.

Hosts aren’t always chefs: Most are passionate home cooks turning side hustles into full-time gigs. More than just a meal What makes supper clubs special is the vibe. You show up not knowing anyone. By the end of the night, you’re swapping numbers, sharing dessert, and joining a WhatsApp group that lives on long after the food is gone.

