Supper clubs: These Indians are earning up to ₹6 lakh a month hosting intimate dinners at home

Imagine turning your dining table into a money-making machine, serving food to strangers, sharing stories, and walking away with lakhs every month. That’s exactly what a growing number of Indians are doing, thanks to the supper club trend that’s heating up cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurgaon.
No big kitchens. No expensive leases. Just good food, warm vibes, and a killer Instagram game.
Supper clubs are intimate dining experiences hosted in private homes, where 6–14 strangers gather to eat, talk, and connect over curated menus. Think of it as dinner party meets pop-up restaurant—with a personal touch that restaurants can’t match.
And yes, people are paying a premium for it.
Take Bengaluru couple Aditya Ramakrishnan and Dongli Zhang. From the comfort of their cosy home, they serve up a 7-course Sichuan meal under the name Ma La Kitchen Supper Club.
The best part? Their supper club reportedly earns them up to ₹6 lakh a month: no restaurant, no investors, just passion and a great palate.
In Gurgaon, Archit Agarwal and Natasha Ratti Kapoor turned a simple Instagram idea into The LOST Table, one of the fastest-selling supper clubs around.
Born in Hollywood during the 1930s, supper clubs were once hubs for music, food, and conversation.
Now, they’re back; except instead of smoky lounges, you’re entering a stranger’s apartment for dinner, you’ll talk about for weeks.
Post-pandemic, people aren’t just craving food—they’re craving connection. And supper clubs are delivering both.
What makes supper clubs special is the vibe. You show up not knowing anyone. By the end of the night, you’re swapping numbers, sharing dessert, and joining a WhatsApp group that lives on long after the food is gone.
And for the hosts, it’s more than income—it’s freedom. No staff. No rent. Just control over what they cook, how they serve, and who they invite in.