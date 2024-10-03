‘Surprisingly easy’ MIT entrance exam papers get viral; netizens react

A Reddit user shared an MIT entrance exam from 1869, sparking discussions about its perceived simplicity compared to today's rigorous standards.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published3 Oct 2024, 04:19 PM IST
‘Surprisingly easy’ MIT entrance exam papers get viral; netizens react
‘Surprisingly easy’ MIT entrance exam papers get viral; netizens react(Instagram/MIT)

In 1869, the entrance exam for the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was quite different from today's. A Reddit user recently shared an old MIT entrance exam from June 1869, sparking curiosity and conversation online.

The post has received over 37,000 upvotes, with people debating the difficulty of the exam.

MIT, renowned for its top-tier engineering, mathematics and science programmes, is notoriously tough to get into now, with an acceptance rate of just 4%. However, this 155-year-old exam paper seemed much simpler to many modern-day viewers.

Also Read | Indian student at Oxford University alleges racial bias, takes legal action

Some users on Reddit admitted they found the algebra questions unexpectedly easy while others struggled.

One Redditor joked, "These aren't an, "If you can do these, we want you,"; these are an "If you CAN'T do these, don't even bother to reply"!"

Also Read | Delhi University student dances to Bollywood song in saree

“These days this is middle school-level math for future engineers. My daughter is working on this kind of thing at this moment in the first month of 7th grade. Nowadays, this would be appropriate for weeding out kids for an advanced math/science-focused high school, not for one of the world's top engineering colleges,” pointed out another user.

One user noted, “It says “algebra” at the top, so this is probably just the algebra section rather than the entire entrance exam. Maybe there is a calculus and other sections too.”

Also Read | QS Rankings 2025: Want to study abroad? Here are top 5 universities across globe

A different user quipped, “It's Good to know that I could have joined MIT in 1870,” while another said, “These are surprisingly easy. I didn't actually solve them, but there is nothing here I don't know how to solve, and I only have high-school-level math from decades ago.”

MIT not in Ivy League

Even though MIT is a prestigious institution, it is not a part of the Ivy League, a group of eight prestigious private research universities in the Northeastern United States. These are renowned for their academic excellence, competitive admissions, and high social standing.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 04:19 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Surprisingly easy’ MIT entrance exam papers get viral; netizens react

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,682.15
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -44 (-2.55%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,815.25
    03:58 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -114.55 (-3.91%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.95
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -0.05 (-0.03%)

    Tata Motors share price

    926.00
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -39.35 (-4.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,170.45
    03:57 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    325.35 (6.72%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    364.30
    03:56 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    20.05 (5.82%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    819.30
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    44.1 (5.69%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,739.65
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    139.6 (5.37%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00560.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00560.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00560.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00560.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.