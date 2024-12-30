In 2025, two partial solar eclipses are set to occur, with the first in March and the second in September.

Surya Grahan 2025: As the countdown for New Year 2025 starts, astrophiles are eagerly waiting for numerous celestial events in the year ahead, including solar eclipses and meteor showers. A solar eclipse is not just a celestial phenomenon in India but is associated with several rituals.

A Solar Eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, occurs when the Earth's own satellite, the Moon, obstructs the path between Earth and the Sun. Based on the area of the Sun occupied by the Moon, a solar eclipse can be partial or total. The alignment is a breathtaking sight for space enthusiasts. Additionally, it has cultural, scientific, and astronomical importance across the globe.

Here are all the details about the Surya Grahan (Solar Eclipse) 2025 date, timing, etc.

Surya Grahan 2025: When will year's first solar eclipse occur? The first partial solar eclipse of the year 2025 will occur in March. The second partial solar eclipse will be visible in September. These two eclipses will be visible in different parts of the world.

First Surya Grahan of 2025 will occur on March 29, 2025. Surya Grahan 2025: The first partial solar eclipse of 2025 will begin on March 29 at 08:50:43 IST and will end at 12:43:45 IST. The solar eclipse will start at 14:20 IST in Delhi and end at 18:13 IST, according to Time and Date, a website for time, time zones, and astronomy.

Surya Grahan 2025: Will first partial solar eclipse of year be visible in India? The solar eclipse will not be visible in India on March 29, 2025.