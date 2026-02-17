Surya Grahan 2026 Live: When and where to watch solar eclipse today? Is it visible from UK, US and India?

The Solar eclipse 2026, in the form of the Ring of Fire, is taking place on 17 February. In this type of eclipse, the Moon covers the centre of the Sun but leaves a bright circular ring visible.

However, this rare event cannot be seen from India, the United Kingdom or the United States. It is because the eclipse path lies far in the Southern Hemisphere, mainly over Antarctica.

In these regions (India, the US and the UK), the Sun is below the horizon during the event. People who wish to watch it can still follow live online coverage.

NASA is streaming the eclipse in high definition on its official YouTube channel and website. TimeandDate is also offering an interactive map and live broadcast for real-time viewing.

Google has added a special animation on its homepage so users can experience the Ring of Fire virtually. These digital options allow global audiences to observe the celestial event safely online.

The solar eclipse will be observed on 17 February across limited parts of the Southern Hemisphere. The full annular phase is visible only in Antarctica, particularly at Marambio, between 7:32 AM and 9:37 AM local ART time.

Several regions will witness a partial eclipse. In South Africa, including Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, the event occurs from 2:43 PM to 3:12 PM SAST.

In the southern parts of Chile and Argentina, such as Punta Arenas, it will be visible between 7:28 AM and 7:59 AM ART. Madagascar, Mauritius and Reunion experience the eclipse from 4:35 PM to 5:35 PM EAT/MUT.

Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Tanzania observe partial visibility roughly between 3 PM and 5 PM local time. Most northern regions, including India, do not see the eclipse due to its southern path.

Next solar eclipse in 2026 The next major solar eclipse will take place on 12 August. It will be more visible in Western countries. The United Kingdom is expected to see a strong partial eclipse of around 90%. It will start at around 6:15 PM BST and peak at 7:13 PM.

Parts of the northeastern United States will also witness a partial eclipse. However, it won’t be visible from India.

