Surya Grahan today: Will today's solar eclipse be harmful in India?

A partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan is set to be visible from the Earth today, on September 21. This is the last solar eclipse of the year.

Since it is a partial eclipse, the Moon's shadow will not completely cover the Sun or give observers a ring effect and in some locations, up to 85 per cent of the Sun’s disk will be covered by the Moon. Further, some observers in the penumbra — the lighter part of the shadow — will be able to see a “bite shaped” part of the Sun in shadow.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun. Depending on alignment, eclipses may be total, annular, hybrid, or partial.

How to see today's partial Solar Eclipse in India? Unfortunately, the timing of this solar eclipse makes in impossible to see from India as it takes place after sunset today. The eclipse will not be visible in India as it takes place after sunset, when it is already dark. In fact, countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, including India, will completely miss this solar phenomenon.

The partial solar eclipse is set to occur at 10.59 pm IST on September 21. It will reach its maximum at 1.11 am on September 22 and end at 3.23 am on the same day. The event will be visible to over 1.6 crore people in the southern hemisphere — parts of Australia, New Zealand, several Pacific islands, and Antarctica will witness up to 86 per cent of the partial solar eclipse, as per a Forbes report.

For avid celestial watchers from India, the next solar eclipse visible in the region will be on August 2, 2027. On that date, most of the country will witness a partial solar eclipse in the late afternoon and early evening.

How to watch the solar eclipse? Is it harmful to you? No, a solar eclipse is not harmful to humans in any way as long as you prepare proper protection for your eyes. A solar eclipse is never safe to watch with your naked eyes.

To watch the September solar eclipse, it is important to have proper eye protection—solar eclipse glasses or eclipse goggles. Experts warn that it is never safe to look at a partial eclipse without proper eye protection.

These glasses are not the same as regular glasses that use a solar filter to protect eyes during a solar eclipse. These glasses must be worn while watching the eclipse.

However, eclipse enthusiasts can take off these glasses for a very short window during the period of totality, when the Moon completely obscures the Sun.

What eclipses are coming after 2025? February 2026: An annular solar eclipse, or “ring of fire,” visible over Antarctica.

August 2026: A total solar eclipse will sweep across the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, and parts of Spain.