Suspended for not working on weekend, man goes on vacation; netizens call it a ‘win’

A man, likely a law associate, was suspended from work for a week because he refused to work on a weekend. He did not let it tamper with his mood and decided to take a week-long vacation instead.

However, there is a twist! While the man was enjoying his vacation during the suspension period, he got called into work. Check how things unfolded next:

In a viral Reddit post, a man who said he works at a law firm in Mumbai said he was “suspended from work for a week just because I said NO to work on weekends.”

This initial post was made in a visibly irritable mood.

However, in a follow-up post, the tone changed to a cheerful one, and the man said, “GOT CALLED TO SHOW UP BUT I HAD ALREADY WENT ON A VACAY FOR A WEEK.”

Caught in a fix, the man simply replied: “I will do as you said before.”

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens rejoiced at his decision to use the suspension for a vacation and called it a “win” for him. Several social media users also suggested that he use the time to look for a job switch instead.

“Asks for one holiday. Gets 7. Win,” exclaimed a user.

Another said, “You got a time-out from toxicity. Consider yourself lucky.”

A netizen shared that if it were his office, things would've been uglier. “Consider yourself lucky. If I say no on weekends, then they will give me extra weekends to work. I wish they would suspend me too lol.”

Netizens suggested that the Redditor change his job, saying, “Use this time to switch jobs.”

“Time to switch and permanently be suspended from such a toxic place,” said a user.

