‘Swachh Bharat movement started a decade ago, but...’: Kiran Shaw backs Suhel Seth's call for better, cleaner cities

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon chairperson, endorsed Suhel Seth's citizen call to action for better cities, urging it to become a national movement. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Shaw highlighted public failure to maintain momentum as a civic shame after over a decade.

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She also noted the ongoing clean city efforts in Bengaluru, but stressed that they require sustained behavioural changes for lasting impact on urban cleanliness.

“This must be a national movement,” Shaw said in a post on X. “Hon PM Narendra Modi had started the Swachh Bharat movement a decade ago, and it is a matter of civic shame that we as a people failed to act.”

“In Bengaluru, we are focused on a clean city drive. But it has to be sustained action through cleaner habits,” she added.

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Both Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Suhel Seth have been very vocal about the condition of the cities they live in — often bashing the administrations for the lack.

What did Suhel Seth say? Suhel Seth called for a citizen movement, asking people to WhatsApp photos and videos of urban living problems, including dates and locations for him to amplify publicly.

In a 137-second video, Seth discussed the need for better cities amid Gurugram's severe waterlogging. His July 2026 book, “WTF India: Are We Losing the Plot?” also featured in the video.

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“Let’s join hands and create a movement that will make real change happen,” Seth wrote in the X post. “If you are unhappy with the way you live, WhatsApp photographs, videos with the date and location on 9910331864 and I will amplify it. Let’s start, we deserve cities that we can live in.”

Swachh Bharat movement Launched in October 2014 by Prime Minister Modi, the Swachh Bharat movement is one of the largest national behavioural change sanitation programs in the world, aimed at eliminating open defecation by providing household toilets nationwide.

How did netizens react? Social media users pointed out that flagship programs like "Swachh Bharat" and "Smart Cities" have failed to deliver, leaving major cities without clean, basic infrastructure. However, several netizens noted that the public relentlessly continues to litter and destroy public spaces, contributing heavily to the “all-around filth”.

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“Starting a cleanliness movement while saying stinkingly horrible things and letting loose uncouth lynch mobs on the street. Bharat has a weird way of civic movements. Generally, societies work for improvement; ours celebrates heading into the gutters,” a netizen said.

Another user said, “So, all-around filth is a failure of people, not of municipalities, development authorities, or the government? Delhi is the filthiest capital in the world, and Modi, PM for the last 12 years, gets your praise!”

“Civic agencies and municipalities should be reformed to allow private equity participation, which can bring in modern tech, brains, and funds to revive the dead civic agencies across major cities. Private enterprises with substantial funds and professional management can only effect change,” a user said.

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“Swatch Bharat, Smart City, all went down the drain. None of the big cities in our country is clean or has good basic infrastructure, let alone being smart and futuristic. People, on the other hand, relentlessly continue to litter garbage and destroy public spaces,” another netizen said.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

Trending Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home ‘Swachh Bharat movement started a decade ago, but...’: Kiran Shaw backs Suhel Seth's call for better, cleaner cities