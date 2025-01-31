Swara Bhaskar’s X Account Permanently Suspended: All about ‘Gandhi, we are ashamed…’ post that triggered row

Bollywood actress and political commentator Swara Bhaskar has again created stirs on the social media following the permanent suspension of her X account over a post on Mahatma Gandhi. Sharing the news on Instagram, she called the decision “ridiculous and untenable.”

Bhaskar's X account was suspended due to alleged copyright violations linked to two specific images.

Take a look at her post:

Swara Bhaskar’s post.

Advertisement

Bhaskar’s post on X.

Advertisement

One image shared by Swara Bhaskar displayed a well-known protest slogan in Hindi: “Gandhi, we are ashamed; your killers are still alive.”

Also Read: Swara Bhasker slammed for meeting Muslim cleric who opposed women’s education: ‘Blessings of pro-Taliban...’

The other was a photo of her child waving the Indian flag on Republic Day, with the child's face concealed. Questioning how these could be considered copyright violations, Bhaskar suggested that mass reporting might have contributed to her suspension, calling it an attempt to silence her.

Advertisement

Swara reacts She urged X to reconsider its decision, stating, “If these tweets have been mass reported, it is an effort to harass me and suppress my freedom of speech.”

"If these tweets have been mass reported they are aimed to harass the user I.e. myself and are aimed at suppressing my freedom of speech and expression," the post adds.

Earlier in November, during Maharashtra Elections 2024, Swara Bhasker questioned the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the Anushakti Nagar assembly seat count.

Advertisement