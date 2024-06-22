Swara Bhasker calls out ‘food enthusiast’ for body-shaming her; Netizens come out in full support

Swara Bhasker, actor and activist, took to task a food enthusiast on microblogging site X (foremerly Twitter) for body shaming the former. A Nalini Unagar, whose X bio reads “Food enthusiast sharing delicious food photos. Discussing social issues, politics, women's empowerment, and animal cruelty”, had taken to the social media platform to post two pictures of Swara Bhasker.

Nalini Unagar captioned the post “What did she eat?”.

However, Nalini was not spared the sarcasm of Swara Bhasker, who re-tweeted the post captioning it “She had a baby. And do better Nalini!”.

She had a baby. And do better Nalini! https://t.co/ABSK3brzK8 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 21, 2024

For the uninitiated, this is not the first time, Swara Bhasker and Nalini Unagar locked horns. On Eid, Nalini had takern an uncalled for dig slamming the celebratory fod of the Islam community.

Not mentioning the Bakri-Eid, Nalini Unagar had posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) saying "I’m proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt."

Swara Bhasker had re-tweeted the photo saying, "Honestly, I don’t understand this smug self-righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made up of denying the calf its mother’s milk. Forcibly impregnating cows, then separating them from their babies & stealing their milk. You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole plant! Please relax with the virtue signalling just because it’s Bakr Eid!".

Honestly… I don’t understand this smug self righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made up of denying the calf its mother’s milk.. forcibly impregnating cows then separating them from their babies & stealing their milk. You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole… https://t.co/PqHmXwwBTR — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 16, 2024

Swara Bhasker's fans also supported the actor on social media. They too called out the blogger for body shaming the actor. They criticised her in the comments section as a user wrote, “Bodyshaming IS NOT COOL. Removing you from my followers list and blocking you.”

Another user wrote, “Shame on you. Unfollowed you.” “She’s a mother now, so yeah she did put some weight. Grow up @NalinisKitchen and stop body shaming!”, wrote another user.

However, Nalini Unagar justified her body-shaming Swara Bhasker's postpartum weight gain with the vegetarianism debate.

Nalini wrote, “I was doing well, but you got in my way by spreading hatred on my vegetarian post. I regularly promote vegetarianism, and that post was just part of it. Your response turned it into a communal issue, which is why I didn’t respond that day.”