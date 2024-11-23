Swara Bhasker’s husband Fahad Ahmed alleges EVM tampering as he trails; netizens say, ‘don’t be a cry baby’

NCP (SP) candidate Fahad Ahmad began trailing in Maharashtra's Anushakti Nagar constituency after leading in the early rounds of vote counting. Fahad Ahmad's wife and actor, Swara Bhasker raised questions about the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the Anushakti Nagar assembly seat count.

Fahad Ahmed, a candidate from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, was trailing by more than 3,000 votes behind Sana Malik, a nominee from Ajit Pawar's NCP, as the counting process neared its conclusion.

In a post on X, Ahmad wrote, “After round 16 and a steady lead in all rounds.. EVM machines that were 99% charged were opened and BJP supported NCP Ajit Pawar candidate took a lead ..@ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI this is rank manipulation. We demand a recount of rounds 16, 17, 18 and 19.”

A user replied, “We urge the @ECISVEEP to ensure transparency and fairness in the counting process. The sudden lead shift after round 16 raises serious concerns about the credibility of the EVMs. We demand an immediate recount of rounds 16,17,18, and 19 to restore trust in the electoral process.”

Another user added, “Learn to accept defeat gracefully. Reasons for bty percentage and their effect on voting stands clarified and is in public domain. Don't be a cry baby [sic].”

Swara Bhasker said Fahad Ahmad had been leading in Mumbai's Anushakti Nagar seat until EVMs with 99 per cent charge were opened.

“In Anushakti Nagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by Fahad Zirar Ahmad of NCP-SP... round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead,” she said.

Fahad Ahmed is contesting against veteran leader Nawab Malik's daughter, Sana Malik, in Maharashtra's Anushakti Nagar constituency. Before joining the NCP, Fahad had worked as a member of the Samajwadi Party. He fought the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 from the Anushakti Nagar constituency in the Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, in the larger context, the NDA is on the road to achieving a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, currently leading in 225 of the 288 seats.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which had won 30 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats just a month ago, is now trailing significantly with only 56 seats in the state polls. The Sharad Pawar-led party, which contested 87 seats, is leading in 13 constituencies.