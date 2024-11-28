Swifties fume at Billboard over Taylor Swift’s naked wax statue clip from Ye’s Famous in tribute video: ‘Disgusting’

Fareha Naaz
Updated28 Nov 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Taylor Swift, the billionaire songwriter, is making headlines after Billboard named her as the no. 2 greatest pop star of the 21st century on Thursday. However, these celebrations turned sour for Swifties after Billboard shared a tribute video for the music sensation on its social media handle, reported Tribune.

Why were Swifties furious?

The caption of the viral video stated, “@taylorswift takes the No. 2 spot on Billboard’s list of the Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century. (silver medal emoji).” A part of the tribute video featured footage from Kanye West aka Ye's 2016 music video — Famous. Swifties were enraged as Taylor's naked wax statue was shown next to Kanye West's and others in the music video.

In the derogatory video, Kanye West's contentious vocals suggest that he and Taylor “might still have sex” because he “made that b**ch famous".

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “Apologize publicly to Taylor Swift.” Another user wrote, “What happened was truly disgusting!!!” A third user stated, “Your attitude as a ‘serious’ music portal was shameful.” “Yall did her dirty. APOLOGIZE,” a fourth user replied. 

Billboard apologises to Swifties

Later, Billboard issued an apology and removed the controversial clip from its social media handles. The description with the revised footage from Famous said, “We are deeply sorry to Taylor Swift and all of our readers and viewers that in a video celebrating Swift’s achievements, we included a clip that falsely depicted her. We have removed the clip from our video and sincerely regret the harm we caused with this error.”

The magazine ranked Beyonce as the greatest pop star of the 21st century. Meanwhile, Rihanna secured third position, Drake stood in fourth spot, Lady Gaga at fifth and Britney Spears at sixth. Notably, Taylor Swift, who had a long-standing feud with Ye (formerly Kanye West), is ranked five spots above him. Other prominent singers on the list include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Adele, and Usher.

