A Swiggy customer received a bouquet of roses from her partner via Swiggy. She was surprised to find a bunch of coriander leaves included with the flowers. She shared a screenshot that has gone viral on social media.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), she humorously questioned the need for coriander with a bouquet.

“He sent me flowers and Swiggy sent free dhaniya with that bro why tf would I need that????” she wrote while sharing an image of the flowers alongside the coriander leaves.

The unexpected addition of coriander to the flower delivery amused many online users, who took a humorous approach.

“Because Swiggy wants you to cook something for him now,” one user wrote.

“Bhai free dhaniya milra hai toh lelo. Yahan Canada mai uske bhi hume pese dene pdhte hai (Be happy for getting free coriander leaves. Here in Canada, we have to pay for it),” wrote another user.

“Trust me there is an option to remove it, his desi mann just didn't want to miss out on the free item. I consider this a green flag though,” came from another.

Swiggy responds Swiggy Cares, the company's customer service account, posted a standard response: “Hey, we regret the trouble. Please share the order number. We will look into it,” it wrote.

“Rehnedo ab. Kha lungi dhaniya bhi (Leave it. I’ll eat it now),” the girl with the bouquet wrote.

However, a witty response came from Swiggy Instamart.

“Those greens are for his green flag gesture,” it wrote while sharing the girl’s post.

Swiggy calls the man 'green flag'

When a user asked, “If I order dhaniya can I get flowers free?”, prompt came the reply from Swiggy Instamart, “There's only one way to find out.”