Swiggy deems rice and chocolate ice-cream ‘best dessert’; irks netizens – ‘Bhai pagal wagal ho gaya hai kya?’

Swiggy dropped the wildest picture on social media, and the netizens are losing it. The online food delivery platform shared a picture of plain white rice topped with melting chocolate ice cream and sarcastically captioned it the “best dessert”

This quirky dessert reportedly draws influence from Filipino “dirty ice cream”.

However, social media users were unsure about how to react to the post and were so irked by a plate full of rice with a side of chocolate ice cream that they demanded that Swiggy remove its social media manager.

Here's how netizens reacted: “Bhai pagal wagal ho gaya hai kya?” asked a netizen. He also questioned who had appointed the social media manager for Swiggy. “Kisne appoint kiya tujhe social media handle karne ko.”

Several users also joked that a “minimum 17 years jail” should be awarded to those people who create such bizarre food trends.

“Admin deserves jail time for this,” another user said.

“I felt dizzy looking at the photo. I, who washes my hands fifty times while cooking, can’t even imagine eating something like this. Also, what a random mix—at first glance, I thought the ice cream was pureed meat,” a user said.

Another user asked, “Asi kya mazburi thi?”

“MAT KAR LALA MAT KAR,” an irked user urged.

Several netizens viewed this as a culinary abomination and said, “Sidha nark jaoge bina gate khole.”

“Garud puran me iske liye alag saza likhi jayegi,” added another user.

“Blasphemy,” exclaimed a user. Another said, “yuckk!”

One netizen said, “bro unlocked a new way to disappoint god.”

“This should be censored,” claimed another.

However, a few users took the post lightheartedly and joked that it was a “Ricecream”.

“Carbmaxxing has officially entered its final boss phase,” said another user.