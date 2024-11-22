Swiggy delivers condom to man at his office; netizens say ‘distribute your embarrassment’

  • The man was red-faced when he went to collect it from reception as the order arrived in a see-through plastic bag.

Livemint
Updated22 Nov 2024, 04:35 PM IST
The post has accumulated over 8,700 upvotes and numerous comments.
The post has accumulated over 8,700 upvotes and numerous comments.(Photo: Courtesy Dr Choksey FinServ)

Ordering groceries and essentials online in minutes through Quick Commerce has become the norm. In emergencies, people often switch to a Q-commerce site and get into trouble.

A similar incident took place with a man from Delhi who ordered a pack of condoms through Swiggy Instamart. He asked the delivery executive to leave it at the reception when the package arrived. But he was red faced when he went to collect it as the order arrived in a see-through plastic bag.

Taking to Reddit user Manan Singh, wrote, "Swiggy Instamart ruined me!"

“Buying condoms isn’t a big deal, but I usually order them from Blinkit because they send them in a discreet brown package. This time, I decided to try Swiggy Instamart while I was at the office, assuming they’d use the same kind of packaging," he explained.

He went on to say, “Like an idiot, I told them to drop it off at the office reception desk."

“To my horror, the package was left there in plain view, right in front of the receptionist. Now, the entire office probably think I do seggs at work!" he further lamented.

In the post, he also shared a picture of a condom packet that was delivered in a see-through pink plastic bag. Later the post was deleted but, the comments were still there.

Swiggy Instamart

Here are a few of them:

“Distribute your embarrassment to your colleagues," suggested a Reddit user.

Another added, “Who in the right mind would order condoms at work?"

“ordering condoms at office at front desk with staff will trigger POSH policy if person receiving it felt uncomfortable, repeated instances can have consequences," commented a third.

A fourth commented, "Zepto did me dirty once, I ordered condoms once at my pg, when I went down to take the package the delivery boy literally took it out from the discreet brown package and clicked a photo of it in front of my landlord."

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 04:35 PM IST
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 04:35 PM IST

      Popular in News

