Sharing Deepinder Goyal's sentiments, a Swiggy agent shed light on the difficulties faced by food delivery personnel at malls. She also offered two suggestions to help delivery agents.

Food delivery personnel face many difficulties daily while executing their jobs — from unwieldy restaurants and customers to harsh weather conditions and traffic accidents.

Narrating a similar ordeal, a Swiggy delivery agent has shared the “hardest" and most frustrating aspect of this job. This comes months after Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal highlighted the ‘inhumane’ treatment food delivery agents get at malls.

In a viral Instagram video, a part-time "Swiggy gurl", Amritha, shared her struggle to collect orders from one of "Asia's largest malls." Although she didn't disclose the mall's name, but according to the hints in the viral video, it might be one of Kerala's sprawling Lulu malls.

Amritha, who uses the username “amriithah" on social media, juggles her work and her studies, which she finds both time-consuming and exhausting. According to her Instagram bio, Amritha is a “Model performer" and enjoys a following of 11K.

In the viral video, she described how a food delivery agent has to endure a lengthy ordeal to grab the smallest of orders: parking vehicles in a separate parking slot, taking the service lift, going to the food court and walking to the shop from where they collect the order —all this before they even begin the delivery journey.

Noting that the minimum amount Swiggy pays its delivery partners is ₹25 for 5 km, Amritha said there is no extra allowance for these orders.

“We almost lost 10-20 minutes just to take those orders. Also, after taking the orders, we have to take the normal exit, which is also crowded normally," she said.

However, she shared two suggestions which she thinks can ease the burden on delivery agents.

Here's what Amritha suggests: First, she requested mall authorities to arrange for food orders to be collected on the lower floors, reducing long walks and delays. Second, she urged Swiggy to provide additional pay for delivery riders who have navigated such challenging pickups.

“Why the malls can’t collect the orders to the lower level to make our job easier? Or why we are not getting extra paid?" she said.

Check out her post here:

In October, Deepinder Goyal shared a video compilation of his 'inhumane' experience at Gurugram's Ambience Mall—from being forced to climb multiple flights of stairs to 'sneaking in' while the guards took a break to collect the food.

A follow up post indicated that the mall authorities had taken note of criticism and made several changes to accommodate delivery personnel.