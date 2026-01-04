Swiggy delivery partner arrives with son, refuses tip and instead asks for…

A Swiggy Instamart delivery has captured widespread attention online after a delivery partner turned up with his child and politely declined a cash tip, instead requesting a positive rating for his service.

What began as an ordinary delivery became notable when the man arrived on his bike with a young child seated behind him. When offered a tip, he refused and made a modest request for a good rating for his work.

The incident was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by user Vineeth K, who wrote, “A Swiggy delivery person came to deliver some Instamart stuff today.”

According to the post, when Vineeth asked about the child, the delivery partner calmly replied that it was his son. Vineeth also posted a photograph showing a young boy sitting on the delivery partner’s bike.

Vineeth explained that he usually gives tips in cash to delivery workers, but on this occasion, the delivery partner, identified as Ajay, declined the money and asked only for a favourable rating.

“I usually tip directly. He politely refused the tip. He just wanted a good rating for his service,” the post said.

Here's how social media users reacted: The story received a warm response from users on X, with many praising the delivery partner for his honesty, humility and dedication to his work.

A user wrote: “Most of them never expect any tip; all they wanted was a good rating.”

A second user commented, “I guess he had a dignified employee status earlier, but due to a layoff or financial issues, he chose to work in the gig economy, which may be why he did not accept tips.”

“Just tip him in cash. If he doesn't take it, that's his pride, so don't force it,” another user commented.

In a similar incident, a Blinkit delivery agent showed a thoughtful gesture after receiving help from a customer when his electric vehicle broke down mid-journey. The customer, Neha Moolchandan, shared that the incident took place in November this year.

According to her post on X (formerly Twitter), the agent had arrived late and explained that his EV had run out of charge, forcing him to push it to her location. She kindly offered to recharge the battery for him.

As a token of gratitude for her help, the delivery agent gifted Neha a Milkybar chocolate.