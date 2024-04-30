Swiggy fails to deliver ice cream worth ₹187; pays fine of ₹5000. Here's what happened
Swiggy fails to deliver ₹187 ice cream, customer complains to Bengaluru Consumer Court. Court orders orders food delivery giant to pay heft fine of ₹5000.
Swiggy has been ordered to pay a hefty fine for failing to deliver an ice cream of ₹187 to a customer. The incident happened in January 2023 when a customer had ordered an 'Nutty Death by Chocolate ice cream price from the food delivery app.
