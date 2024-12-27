In the rapidly evolving world of online shopping, fast delivery of groceries and everyday essentials has become a hallmark of the retail experience. Swiggy Instamart's latest report highlights how consumer shopping habits have evolved in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its blogpost, Swiggy noted that 1 in every 140 orders included a sexual wellness product, with Bengaluru emerging as the top spender on condoms in 2024.

The data also pointed late-night shopping sprees also made waves, with the peak time for stealthy orders was recorded between 10 pm to 11 PM. It said that during this time, customers most popular choices included items like masala-flavored chips, Kurkure and flavored condoms. The top cities for these secretive night purchases were Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are other things India ordered in 2024 from Swiggy Instamart 1. Swiggy Instamart revealed that the biggest spenders this year came from Delhi and Dehradun, with each city sent over ₹20 lakhs in 2024. The orders mainly inlcued kitchen essentials like atta, milk, and oil.

2. The report further revealed that across the country, the five most popular items bought this year were milk, curd, dosa batter, chips, and soft drinks.

3. It highlighted “a pet-lover from Mumbai spent over ₹15,00,000 this year on pet supplies, primarily dog and cat food." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. The report also revealed that Mumbai spent ₹8,20,360 on tonic water in just one day.

5. According to it's stats, India ordered 4500 kgs of onions on December 1 between 7-8 pm.