Swiggy Instamart makes Raksha Bandhan 2026 special for delivery 'brothers', create unique rakhi for them: Watch video

With Rakshabandhan around the corner, Swiggy Instamart has come up with a unique idea, offering DIY rakhis for the delivery agents, aka 'bhaiyas'. The new concept is a part of delivery bags that come with a tearable section on the handle, turning them into rakhis. The internet seems to be impressed.

Swiggy Instamart launches DIY rakhi made out of delivery bag Customers can simply tear off these rakhis from the handles of the bags and tie them around their delivery partner's wrist.

Impressed by the idea, one user wrote on LinkedIn, “Got my Instamart order today and noticed this on the bag. The handle actually comes off and turns into a Rakhi for the delivery bhaiya. Honestly, this is sooo cute. Our delivery bhaiyas are always running around making sure our orders reach us, so I love that they get a little Rakhi too. Tied it on bhaiya’s wrist and it made him smile.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the unique feature of Swiggy Instamart's rakhi for delivery agents in 2026? ⌵ Swiggy Instamart is offering DIY rakhis made from the handles of delivery bags, allowing customers to detach and tie them around the wrists of delivery agents. 2 How do users feel about Swiggy Instamart's rakhi initiative for delivery partners? ⌵ Many users are impressed and find it a creative way to show appreciation for delivery agents, highlighting the emotional connection created through this thoughtful gesture. 3 Why is Raksha Bandhan considered significant beyond traditional siblings? ⌵ Raksha Bandhan symbolizes protection and love, extending beyond biological siblings to include bonds among friends, cousins, and neighbors, promoting harmony and responsibility. 4 How can customers participate in Swiggy Instamart's rakhi initiative this Raksha Bandhan? ⌵ Customers can order from Swiggy Instamart and use the tearable rakhi from the delivery bag to tie it on their delivery partner’s wrist as a token of appreciation. 5 What is the cultural significance of tying rakhis during Raksha Bandhan? ⌵ Tying rakhis signifies a sister’s prayer for her brother's well-being and the brother’s pledge to protect her, thereby reinforcing familial bonds and mutual support.

The user also added a video of herself detaching the handles of the delivery bag to make her paper rakhi, which she tied around a delivery man's wrist.

Watch video:

Internet reacts Reacting to the post, a user wrote in the comment section, “This is such a good example of how the smallest brand touchpoints can create the biggest emotional recall. They didn’t just put a Rakhi on the bag — they turned something people usually throw away into a moment of connection. Do you think we’re going to see more brands designing everyday packaging around experiences rather than just functionality?”

“Creativity touching skies and bringing up smiles,” quipped another.

Someone else argued, “If you would have given him some tip and something to eat then that might be more helpful for him as you are already creating content out of it.”

Another social media user shared online, “Instamart being wholesome is my fav genre!! There are some ideas that are clever, and then there are ones that just make you smile. This delivery bag with a handle that can be turned into a rakhi is definitely the latter. And honestly, I love that they thought of their delivery partners. Because Rakhi doesn’t have to be just about the bhaiyas in our homes. It can be about the ones who show up for us every single day too. ”

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