Swiggy user recounts close escape from delivery partner fraud: ‘So used to giving OTPs over the phone, almost gave it….’

A Swiggy user recently documented her close escape from delivery partner fraud. She explained how the delivery agent tried to scam by lying to the online food ordering and delivery company.

Advertisement

Narrating the happenings, the Redditor who claimed to be “loyal Swiggy user” said, “I ordered from Taco Bell and the restaurant called and said the delivery guy was refusing to pick up the order. I figured it’d get canceled or a new rider would be assigned(sic).”

Assuming that the Swiggy order was cancelled or a new rider would be appointed when the initial delivery person refused to deliver the package, the Swiggy user was surprised to receive at notification around 1.5 hours later. The notification stated, “The rider had “arrived at doorstep.””

The string of events shocked the Swiggy user even more when the rider called and asked for the OTP without delivering anything. Startled by the request, the Swiggy user refused to comply. At the same time the courier person claimed that he couldn’t pick up the order and “Swiggy needs the OTP to assign a new rider.”

Advertisement

Suspecting some misdemeanour, the user stated, “customers aren’t usually involved in rider reassignment. I told him to deliver first, then get the OTP. He hung up.” However, on reaching out to Swiggy support 2 hours later, the user found that the delivery agent lied to Swiggy and claimed that he had an accident and the order was spoiled on the way.

Concluding her unpleasant experience, she stated, “I’m so used to giving OTPs over the phone for packages (Bluedart, Xpressbees etc.) when I'm working from office that I almost gave it out this time too.”

Also Read | Swiggy Instamart takes a step forward—only to find itself two steps behind

Social media reaction: ‘You were smart to not give the OTP’ This post sparked discussions online as one user stated, “Yeah there's always some bad actors like this in any system. You were smart to not give the OTP over phone.”

Advertisement

Another user detailed his experience, “Same thing happened to me once. The guy was saying that he isn't able to see the address on the map and needs otp. I said…. come to the location. Called the support and complained. They took it seriously and bashed him. He came, tried to downplay his crime and went quietly.”

A third user wrote, “We can know where OTP is coming from by looking at name and text message around OTP number....so I have questions did they duplicate Swiggy name handle and OTP text to access into whatever they wanted? ....how they can modify this in system.”

A fourth comment read, “You didn't get the food for more than 2 hrs. Honestly Swiggy shud double ur order price and give back, did they atleast refund the entire amt immediately?”