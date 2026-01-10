Swiggy worker's near-fatal fall from moving train caught on camera; viral video raises alarm over ‘10-minute delivery’

A video of Swiggy delivery partner's close shave with life is going viral, igniting renewed focus to unsafe working conditions of gig workers. The disturbing incident happened at Anantapur railway station in Andhra Pradesh. In the clip, delivery agent's rush is evident as he tried to get off a moving train but lost balance and hit the floor.

An Instagram user named Bijay Anand documented the incident that happened on 6 January night and shot the video that is doing rounds on social media. Narrating the sequence of the tragic fall, he wrote, “The halt was only 1-2 minutes. The passenger was in 1st AC which has multiple doors and by the time the food was handed over, the train had already started. The delivery partner had to get down because he had other orders to deliver and his bike and food bag were outside the station (sic).”

Trying to keep up with the assigned tasks to earn a living, the delivery agent endangered his life. “This is not an accident - it's a failure of safety and responsibility,” Bijay Anand claimed.

The desperation to deliver orders could have claimed his life. Revealing Prashanti Express' train number 18464 on which the tragedy happened, he raised a call for support and compensation from the food aggregator for the injured employee.

Social media reaction Several users raised concerns over quick deliveries offered by such food delivery platforms, as a user wrote, “Boycott 10min delivery train delivery etc on every platform... which risks people's life.”

Another user remarked, “@swiggyindia please look into this already should give him compensate!!”

A third user stated, “That passenger should have come to the gate atleast to receive the parcel.”

A fourth comment read, "This is a very serious safety issue. Customers should be clearly informed to collect their food from the train door/platform. Delivery partners should not be forced to deliver food to individual seats inside moving or crowded trains. Please make this policy clear in the app and announcements. No food delivery is worth risking a delivery partner’s life."

A follow up to the earlier post was released on 8 January in which Bijay Anand claimed that he contacted Anantapur MLA Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad to inquire about the incident. He further revealed that the delivery partner is safe.

“He has multiple injuries on his body, yet he was polite, calm, and sincere - no complaints, no anger. Just a man trying to do his job,” the post said.