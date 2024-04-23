Vedanta founder-chairman Anil Agarwal took to social media to share some health tips with the fitness-conscious youth. Acknowledging that young people are "more conscious about fitness and good health today", the industrialist shared his routine for keeping fit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Youth are much more conscious about fitness and good health today. Lekin I always tell my children and all youngsters - as much importance you give to your external appearance, it is equally important to exercise your mind and better yourself from within, such as your attitude and behaviour towards life," Agarwal wrote on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Over time, I have formed my routine which has helped my mind and body equally. I have a long way to go, but everyday there's a small improvement," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing his exercise routine Agarwal then went on to share his exercise routine with his over 190,000 followers on the platform. "My daily routine involves an hour's swim, 30 minutes light weight training and 30 mins meditation. These 2 hours are the most important of my day. I feel I can function 10x better with this," he said.

Agarwal also added that his wife's "secret green juice" has been a "tremendous help" and shared the recipe. "Today I will also introduce you all to my wife’s secret green juice recipe. She has made it a part of my diet for years and even though I didn’t enjoy it much before - now I’m sure this has helped me tremendously in life," he said.

Here's the recipe: Lauki, karela, spinach, aloe vera, amla, lemon juice, celery and ginger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The business titan ended his post by encouraging netizens to try his suggestions and asked for their "daily dose of health" as well. "Ek week try karke bataiye! Let me know how you feel. Also what's your daily dose of health?" he said.

ChatGPT to Verify Claims Agarwal is not the only businessperson to show interest in health topics while interacting with followers on social media. Earlier this month, Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma used ChatGPT to verify some negative health claims about cooking oil.

Sharma joined the social media health train by claiming to verify claims made by an X user, using ChatGPT. In a post engaging X user Chirag Barjatya's post on the harm of reusing cooking oil, Sharma said he asked the artificial intelligence (AI) tool "to give more details" and shared the response on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!